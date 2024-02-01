Ewa Cole breaks Guinness World Record for longest marathon singing christmas songs

Ewa Cole

Ewaoluwa Olatunji, known by her stage name Ewa Cole or the "Queen of Afro-Solk," has secured the Guinness World Record for the longest marathon singing Christmas songs. The 29-year-old from Lagos, Nigeria, sang continuously for an impressive 31 hours from December 27th to 28th, clinching the coveted title as the inaugural holder of this record.

Her motivation behind this feat was to advocate for peace and unity while inspiring confidence among young people. Ewa reminisced about her childhood, where she often found herself leading performances at her school's Christmas carols, laying the foundation for this extraordinary achievement.



Throughout the marathon, Ewa serenaded her audience with classic Christmas tunes like "Deck the Halls," "Frosty the Snowman," and "Silent Night," ensuring no repetition within each hour. Enduring the rigorous schedule, she was granted brief five-minute rest breaks after each hour, essential for sustenance and rest.



However, the marathon wasn't without its challenges. Ewa battled fatigue, throat discomfort, and stomach issues, especially during the demanding eighth to twelfth hours. A bout of food poisoning symptoms exacerbated her struggle, coupled with the need to maintain composure in public.



Despite the ordeal, Ewa's determination prevailed. Even as throat pain escalated to unbearable levels after the 20th hour, she refused to succumb, driven by her passion for music and the pursuit of excellence.

Balancing her singing career with her profession as a software engineer and her entrepreneurial venture in the clothing industry, Ewa expressed immense joy at attaining the Guinness World Records title. She remains exhilarated about the future, eager to explore the myriad opportunities ahead.



As the innovator behind the genre "Afro-Solk," a fusion of Afro-pop, soul, and folk music, Ewa envisions a bright trajectory for her musical journey, propelled by her recent milestone.



"It's a testament to the boundless possibilities awaiting me," she said.