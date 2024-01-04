Facts about Chef Faila, the Ghanaian seeking to break cook-a-thon record

Chef Faila is seeking to break the cook-a-thon record

Failatu Abdul-Razak has been one of the most talked-about personalities in Ghana since she began her quest to compete in the longest cooking marathon for recognition in the Guinness World Record.

Ghanaians have been rallying behind Chef Faila since she began her cook-a-thon challenge with some celebrities like Kwabena Kwabena, Fancy Gadam, and Yaw Dabo with some politicians including Tamale South Member of Parliament (MP)



, Haruna Iddrisu as well as MP for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed showing up at the venue to support her.



Chef Faila is aiming to clock a 120-hour cook-a-thon with the event hosted at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale of which she is expected to cook till Friday, January 5, 2024.



In this piece, GhanaWeb brings you some facts about Chef Faila, the Ghanaian aiming to break the cook-a-thon record.



1. Chef Faila was born on November 7, 2023. Her mother is said to have passed away with the father’s whereabouts not known yet.



2. Chef Failatu is married to a military personnel, Lt. Reginald Ofosuhena Adjei, with the couple tying the knot on November 1, 2020. According to GhPage.com, Chef Faila has one child but has decided to make it private.

3.Chef Failatu attended the Business Senior School in Tamale, where which she gained entrepreneurial skills. Afterwards, she furthered her education at the University of Development Studies (UDS). She pursued Integrated Community Development as a course.



4. She is the founder and owner of Mickey’s Inn, a continental restaurant in Tamale. She commenced the business in 2017 and it is one of the most outstanding restaurants in the Northern Region.



5. Chef Faila is a member of Igbah Ghana Foundation, a non-profit organization that seeks to contribute to the livelihoods of orphaned kids in society.



6. She is a musician who is into Afro-Pop music. In 2016, she released her hit song titled ‘Piibu Piibu’ which gained a lot of attention in the country.



