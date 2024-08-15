Fadda Dickson leads UTV crew to 2024 Ghana Music Awards USA

The event promises a night of glitz and glamour

Fadda Dickson, Managing Director of Despite Media Group, is leading a delegation of top media personalities, including Vida Adutwumwaa, MzGee, and Arnold Baidoo, to the 2024 Ghana Music Awards USA.

The awards, celebrating Ghanaian musicians globally, will take place on August 17 in Mount Laurel Township, New Jersey.



The UTV team and other notable figures, such as Artiste Manager Bull Dog and Blogger Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah, have already arrived.

The event promises a night of glitz and glamour, featuring performances by renowned artists like Ofori Amponsah and Diana Hamilton.



