Fameye cancels highly anticipated 'Family Concert' in Asante Mampong

Fameye , Musician

Ghanaian music artiste, Fameye has made the difficult decision of cancelling his much-awaited concert slated for December 30, 2023, at the Ashanti Mampong Tadiem Park.

The event, which is named “Family Concert,” was expected to be an electrifying evening and an unforgettable night of entertainment and celebration.



However, in a statement released on December 27, 2023, Fameye expressed his sincere apologies to his fans for any inconvenience caused by the cancellation.

According to the release, the decision was made with careful consideration.



Fameye also used the statement to wish his numerous fans a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.