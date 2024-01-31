Fameye teams up with actor Koo Fori for music video

Koo Fori

In an exciting blend of music and drama, Ghanaian singer, Fameye, has featured the legendary actor Koo Fori in his upcoming music video.

Koo Fori, a household name in Ghana, is known for his exceptional talent and contribution to the Ghanaian film industry. He is best known for his remarkable role in the popular TV series “Efiewura”.



His career, spanning over two decades, has seen him play diverse roles, with a notable performance in “Koti Academy” where he portrayed a police officer.

Before his rise to fame with “Efiewura”, Koo Fori was a familiar face on Ghana’s national television, GTV, starring in “Cantata”, a drama and music show, and the beloved series “Taxi Driver”.



These early roles not only showcased his talent but also laid the foundation for a career that would make him one of the most respected figures in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.