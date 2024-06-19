Family rejects Mohbad’s autopsy result, demands independent post-mortem

Mohbad

Source: Premiumtimesng

The family of the late singer Mohbad, Ilerioluwa Aloba, has rejected the results of the autopsy conducted by Lagos State authorities following his controversial death at age 27 in September.

They demand an independent post-mortem and toxicology examination, questioning the credibility and thoroughness of the initial investigation.



The family, supported by legal representatives, criticized the inconclusive findings and raised concerns about potential mishandling of evidence.

They seek transparency and international oversight in re-examining the toxicology samples, aiming to uncover the truth behind Mohbad's demise amidst allegations of a cover-up by influential figures.



They await court approval for an independent investigation to pursue justice.



Read full article