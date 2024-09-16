Entertainment

Fans expose Kwadwo Sheldon after claiming to be 30

Mon, 16 Sep 2024 Source: Gh Celebrities

Ghanaian content creator Kwadwo Sheldon faces scrutiny over his age after claiming to be 30, despite a 2021 post stating he was 28. This discrepancy has sparked debate among fans. Known for his controversial commentary on industry figures, Sheldon is now dealing with backlash from his own audience.



Source: Gh Celebrities