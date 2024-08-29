Entertainment

Fantana joins her mom for NDC campaign launch

IMG 20240829 090156 Fantana at her mother's campaign launch

Thu, 29 Aug 2024 Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian artist Fantana has been actively supporting her mother, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, MP for Jomoro Constituency, in her re-election campaign.

Ghanaian artist Fantana has been actively supporting her mother, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, MP for Jomoro Constituency, in her re-election campaign. The campaign launch on August 27, 2024, featured Fantana and her mother in matching NDC shirts, attracting a large crowd and receiving praise on social media for their solidarity.



Source: Tigpost