Fantana joins her mom for NDC campaign launch

Entertainment
Thu, 29 Aug 2024 Source: Tigpost
Ghanaian artist Fantana has been actively supporting her mother, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, MP for Jomoro Constituency, in her re-election campaign. The campaign launch on August 27, 2024, featured Fantana and her mother in matching NDC shirts, attracting a large crowd and receiving praise on social media for their solidarity.
