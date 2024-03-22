Farmhouse Productions is supporting Drogba - Ivan Quashigah

Ivan Quashigah and John Peasah

Ghanaian filmmaker and the brain behind Farmhouse Productions, Ivan Quashigah, has spoken out about the unwavering support his company continues to provide to actor John Bredu Peasah, popularly known as "Drogba" from the hit series "YOLO".

Drogba, who is currently grappling with a demyelinating disease, has been facing a daunting health challenge that has impacted his ability to stand. This condition first became apparent during the filming of the sixth season of "YOLO", prompting his colleagues to rally around him with assistance.



In an interview on Hitz FM, Ivan Quashigah reaffirmed Farmhouse Productions' dedication to standing by Peasah throughout his ordeal, emphasizing that their support extends beyond public acknowledgment.



Quashigah highlighted the close-knit community within Farmhouse Productions, noting that they've been actively involved in Drogba's battle since its inception. He revealed that during the filming of season six, keen-eyed viewers would notice Drogba predominantly seated in scenes due to the difficulty he faced in standing.



"We have been in this battle with him right from the time he started," Quashigah affirmed, "So if you watch season six very closely, you realize that in most of the scenes he was in, he was sitting. Because it was very difficult for him to stand."

Despite their efforts, Quashigah stressed the company's preference for discretion, choosing not to publicize their support for Drogba. He emphasized that their actions stem from a genuine desire to assist their colleague rather than seeking recognition.



"We do not want to blow our horns and let people know what we are doing," Quashigah stated, "So, we just want people to know we are part of him and he’s been part of us."



Encouraging others to join in supporting Drogba during this challenging period, Quashigah urged individuals to extend their assistance to the actor. He emphasized the importance of solidarity in navigating through tough times, highlighting Farmhouse Productions' continued commitment to standing firm with Drogba.