Fela Kuti's son reacts as Ghana legalises cannabis for medical, industrial purposes

Seun Kuti is the son of the late Fela Kuti

Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, has tackled the Nigerian government over their failure to follow Ghana’s footsteps in illegalizing cannabis for medical and industrial purposes.

In December 2023, the Parliament of Ghana officially approved the legalizing of the cultivation and management of cannabis for industrial and commercial purposes.



The approval specifies that the cannabis must have a tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content of 0.3.



However, reacting to the news, Seun Kuti quizzed Nigeria when they would join their counterpart in legalizing cannabis.



In a post, shared on his Instagram story, he wrote;

“Nigeria when o!!! Na only to share jeep una sabi? Very soon na only us go dey play catch up for Africa!”



See his post below;



