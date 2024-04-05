Felicia Osei criticizes women who demand money from financially unstable partners

Felicia Osei

Popular Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei has criticized women who consistently demand money from their partners despite knowing their financial instability.

Osei emphasized the irrationality of such demands, labeling the women who make them as "witches" for disregarding their partners' financial struggles.



During a TikTok live session, Osei advised women to refrain from pressuring financially unstable partners for money, emphasizing the insensitivity of such actions.



She questioned the logic behind pressuring a partner for money when aware of their financial constraints, asserting that there is no justification for such behavior.

Furthermore, Osei urged men to avoid entering relationships if they lack the financial means to sustain them, emphasizing financial responsibility as essential in partnerships.



In her closing remarks, Osei reiterated her stance, advising both women and men to prioritize financial stability before engaging in relationships.