Felicia Osei reveals marriage as her greatest fear

Felicia Osei

Ghanaian media personality and comic content creator, Felicia Osei, has candidly revealed that marriage stands as her biggest fear.

In a recent interview on the 30 Questions podcast with Okyeame Qouphi, Osei expressed her apprehension towards marriage, highlighting the multitude of challenges it entails. Despite the perceived bliss associated with marriage, Osei believes it comes with numerous uncertainties and potential pitfalls.



"Marriage is my biggest fear. What if you fall in love with somebody else after marriage? What if I get bored living with my husband? What if he cheats or I fall in love with someone else… like marriage… the whole marriage thing,” Osei said during the podcast.



Her remarks offer a glimpse into the diverse perspectives surrounding marriage and underscore the societal expectations that often dictate roles and obligations within marital relationships. Osei's apprehension reflects not a rejection of the institution itself but a nuanced understanding of its complexities.



Despite her reservations, Osei expressed openness to the idea of marriage in the future, acknowledging that she may eventually conquer her fear. However, for the time being, marriage remains her foremost apprehension, prompting a deeper reflection on the dynamics of romantic partnerships in contemporary society.

Watch her speak on the issue in the video below:



