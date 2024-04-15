Fella Makafui confirms support for Medikal in London amid breakup rumors

Medikal with Fella Makafui

Fella Makafui has set the record straight about her relationship with rapper Medikal and her plans to support him in London.

The Ghanaian actress expressed her intention to travel to the UK to stand by her husband during his upcoming performance at the O2 Arena on May 3, 2024. She clarified that their marriage is going smoothly, attributing this to divine grace.



Fella Makafui addressed rumors by affirming, “Everything is okay with our marriage by the grace of God…I will be in the UK to support him.”



She revealed that Medikal is currently in the UK preparing for his show, and she plans to join him to offer her support.



She further disclosed that she envisions expanding their family in the future, expressing a desire to have more children alongside her husband.



Fella Makafui's statement comes amidst recent speculations about the status of her relationship with Medikal. However, her remarks suggest that their bond remains strong and supportive.