Fella Makafui joins cast of popular Netflix series ‘Anikulapo’ season 2

Fella Makafui Fella Makafui

Tue, 8 Oct 2024 Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has joined the cast of Netflix’s *Anikulapo* for its second season, part of the National Film Authority's initiative to promote Ghanaian talent globally. Directed by Kunle Afolayan, the series will be available worldwide, showcasing Ghana’s growing film industry and providing international opportunities for local actors.



Source: Ameyaw Debrah