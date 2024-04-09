Entertainment

Foklex Media Awards unveils nominees for the 13th edition

Foklex Mefia This year's extensive nominee list underscores the awards' commitment to celebrating excellence

Tue, 9 Apr 2024

The nominees for the 13th edition of the ASGAB-Foklex Media Awards were revealed on April 5th, 2024, during a glamorous event at City Hills Events, Millennium City High Street, Kasoa.

The event, which showcased the crème de la crème of Ghana's media personalities, released a comprehensive list featuring over 100 nominees across 76 diverse categories.

The Foklex Media Awards has long been hailed as a beacon of recognition for the relentless efforts of media practitioners in Ghana.

This year's extensive nominee list underscores the awards' commitment to celebrating excellence and embracing the rich diversity of media talent across the nation.

From seasoned journalists to vibrant radio hosts and innovative content creators, the nominees represent a kaleidoscope of voices that have shaped the media landscape in Ghana.

The awards not only acknowledge individual achievements but also serve as a testament to the collective dedication of media professionals in upholding the core principles of their profession.

What sets the Foklex Media Awards apart is its emphasis on regional integration, as reflected in the broad spectrum of nominees hailing from various corners of the country.

This inclusive approach highlights the pivotal role played by regional media in fostering national discourse and connectivity.

Following the nominees unveiling, the voting phase is set to commence on April 8th, running through to May 11th. During this period, stakeholders and enthusiasts alike will have the opportunity to cast their votes and show support for their favorite nominees.

The nominee in each category with the highest number of votes will emerge victorious, adding an element of democratic participation to the awards process.

The anticipation now builds as media personalities and their supporters gear up for the main event scheduled for May 11th, 2024, at the prestigious National Theatre. Set against the backdrop of this iconic venue, the evening promises to be a celebration of talent, resilience, and the enduring spirit of Ghanaian journalism.

Below is the full list of nominees:

Mid Morning Show Host of the year:

Magic Simon Voice FM

Felicia Osei Onua FM

Dr Frank Brefo Vision 1 Fm

Sokoohemaa Rainbow Radio

Maame Adwoa Amponsah Asomdwe Fm

Justina Ansah Obourba Fm

Papsy Dominic Adanfopa Radio

Adwoa Afranewaa Frimpong Orange Fm

Halima Mohammed Yonkopa Fm

Nana Ampofo Fox Fm

Entertainment Pundit of the Year:

DerrickManny Everywhere

Ato Pagh

Tilly Akua Nimpah

Enock Agyepong

Rya Anakwa

Francis Nkrumah (Riley Osei)

Sally Mann

Kwesi Martinezz

Vida Adutwumwaa

Mc Yaa Yeboah

Arnold Asamoah Baidoo

Sports Pundit of the year:

Agyenim Boateng (General 1) Voice Fm

Kwadwo Bonsrah (Super Bondede) Light Fm

Solomon Amankwa Onua Fm

James Nkansah (Principal) Fox

Konyeh Robert

Globe TV

Sammy Vision 1 fm

Listowel Mensah Angel/Accra

Osafo Marfo Obed (Sports Commander) Cape Fm

Baba Abdul Rahman Kubaja Original/Metro tv

Emma Amankwa Afrifa Asempa Fm

Ebenezer Quansah (Fujanja) Property Fm

Isaac Asare (Abedimamaye) Boss Fm

Radio Producer of the Year:

Eugene Baah Accra Fm

Nana Ama Twumwaa Kessben Fm Accra

Obofo Michael

Agyenkwa FM

Albert Bondah Kasapa Fm

Shine Acquah Adom Fm

Mr Haglah Hitz FM

Obrepong Kwame Yeboah Nyamekye Radio

Nana Kwame Gyan Onua Fm

Prince Johnson Asempa Fm

Mercy Bee Happy Fm

Local Sports Presenter of the Year:

Osafo Addo Silver Fm

Wryta Amenyoh Rapheal Asempa Fm

Yaw Jnr ADB Property fm

Ebenezer Amuzu (Sportstiger1) Hot FM

SK Ameyaw Angel/Accra

Afia Vinicius Mother’s Fm

Osman Haruna Globe TV

Emmanuel Fosu Appiah Happy Fm

Live Worship Host of the Year:

Rev Richard Afful Kessben Fm

Apostle Agyenim Boateng Angel Fm/Accra

Rev Father Rich1 Fm

Bismark Owusu No 1Fm

Rev Johnny Akumani Jnr Max Fm

Elder Joshua Adjei Nimde3 Fm

Bro Sammy Angel Kumasi

Gospel Presenter of the Year:

Fante Breda Top Radio

Alexis the Godson Pure FM

Franky 5 Max Fm

Nii Noi Atv

Simple Rfm

TK Ezra Fm

Akwesi Minkah Angel Kumasi

Radio Preacher of the Year:

Apostle Agyenim Boateng Angel Fm/Accra

Rev Richard Afful Kessben FM Accra

Evangelist Adu Asare No 1 Fm

Gospel General Angel Kumasi

Evangelist Kofi Ganyo Fact Fm

Diana Asamoah Angel Fm

Kumchacha Neat fm

Ps Bismark Osei (The Radio Apostle) Greena Fm

Reggae/Dance Show Host of the Year:

Bontai Talawa Boss Fm

King Lagazee Asaase Radio

Ras Cold Maximum FM

Natty Faya Nhyira Fm

Bush Doctor Fish Fm

Dj NY Max Fm

Blackface Animtuntum Kessben Fm/Accra

Blogger of the year:

Felix Adomako Mensah - zionfelix.net.

Clement AsamoahYeboah - gossips24.com

Rashad K. Emmanuel - ghpage.com.

Attractive Mustapha AttractiveMustapha.com

Andrews Mensah - ghgossip.com

Ohemaa Candace - ghsplash.com.

Papaga S. Bless - vimbuzz.com

Samuel Kumah - sammykaymedia.com

Odompleh Bernard Kwesi - the1957news.com

Neldrick Kwame Sackey - kwamemotion.com

Eugene Osafo Nkansah –konkonsagh.com

Political Program Host of the year:

Emmanuel Martey (Alaska De Don)

Ahotor FM

Yaa Titi Onua Fm

Ransford K Boakye Radio Gold

Mac Jerry Neat FM

Kwabena Owusu Agyeman (Governor) Top Fm

Bobbie Ansah Accra Fm

Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom Asempa Fm

Oheneba Boamah Power Fm

Kwaku Owusu Adjei (Patoo ) Original Fm

Greater Accra Region:

Morning Show Host of the Year:

Citizen Kofi Owusu Ahotor Fm

Ev. Prince Adu Asare

No 1 FM

Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman Accra FM

Kwaku Nhyira-Addo Asaase Radio Accra

Mr Speaker Kessben Fm Accra

Bonohene Kasapa Fm

CJ Adom Fm

Sena Nombo Radio Gold

Ohemaa Kente Max Fm

Fante Hemaa Dadi Fm

Sports Host of the year:

Gideon Okyere Anim _Gatuso

Original FM

Andy Kwaku Obeng (Myxtro) Asempa Fm

Winter Frank Osei Owusu Rainbow Fm

Richmond Entsie GFA Mother’s Fm

Nana Darkwa Gyasi Max FM

Alfred Takyi Mensah Onua Fm

Brenya Banpo Ohene Happy Fm

Nayas Top Fm

Kofi Jerry Angel Fm

Foreign Sports Presenter of the year:

Benjamin Okyere _Champion Benito

Hot FM

Fantastic K GEE Rainbow Radio

Eric Aseidu Boadi Asempa Fm

John Awuah Otabil Accra FM

Justice Adusi Poku (NAK) Atinka Fm

Collins Agyei (Justice Colley) Original Fm

Sports Dr Angel Accra

Sports Commentator of the year:

Ebenezer Amuzu (Sportstiger1)

Hot FM

Esther Abankwah Angel Fm

Bismark Kwaku Sarpong Onua Fm

Vicent Duku Kessben Fm Accra

Kweku Ansah-Albright Happy Fm

Rapheal Amenyo Asempa Fm

Paa Kwesi Accra Fm

Benito (G Power) Mother’s Fm

Yaa Baby Manchester Original Fm

Nana Yaw Appiah Yonkopa Fm

Male Newscaster of the year:

Teacher Kojo Ahotor Fm

Oheneba Boamah Bennie

Power FM

Kofi Yesu Vision1 Fm

The Senator Top Fm

Ohenenana Kwame Osei Original Fm

Ohene Nana Kwame Amoh Peace Fm

Nhyiraba Kwabena Asrifi Rainbow Fm

Owoahene Acheampong Atinka Fm

Joshua Nana Kwame Starr Fm

Female Newscaster of the year:

Bonohemaa Boakye Agyemang

Hot FM

Ama Pomaa Kyekyeku Power Fm

Naa Dede Starr Fm

Afia Tagor Onua Fm

Ohenewaa Kesse Boahene (Gangantuan Lady) Accra Fm

Maame Yaa Boakye Top Fm

Afia Adjei Sikapa Rainbow Radio

Nana Yaa Yeboah Vision1 Fm

Serwaa Akoto Angel FM, Accra

Anokyewaaba Adwoaa Serwaa Adom FM

Abena Forkuo Mother’s Fm

Drivetime Presenter of the year:

Silva Lady DL Fm

Blackface Animtuntum Kessben Fm/Accra

Londona Nie Top Fm

Osebo Angel Accra

Bishop Agbey Jnr Mother’s Fm

Mizta Fox Breeze Fm

Danny Fii Rainbow Radio

Sammy B Original Fm

Kwame Bee Kasapa Fm

Jerry Justice Adom Fm

Dr Prekese Onua Fm

Forster Aggor Starr Fm

Radio Dj of the year:

Dj Kofi Radio Gold

Diijay Nat Bubu

Kessben FM_Accra

Galore PK

Top Fm

Oyokodehye Kofi Accra Fm

Mr Kaxtro Starr Fm

Mr Flex Mother’s Fm

Dj Hitman DL

Dj Chaka Power Fm

Dj Aberga Original Fm

Radio Personality of the year:

Dr. Pounds

Hitz FM

Father Innocent Original Fm

Akua Sonto Accra Fm

Agyemang Prempeh Power Fm

Nana Kwame Gyan Hot Fm

Franky5 Max fm

Sadick Adams Obama Angel Fm

Kojo Preko Dankwa Kessben Accra

Entertainment Show Host of the year:

Ola Michael

Neat FM

Kojo Preko Dankwa Kessben Accra

Eddie Ray Kasapa Fm

Nana Kwame Gyan Onua Fm

Londona Top Fm

Taller D No 1 Fm

Kwame Dadzie Joy Fm

Adu Kumi Asempa Fm

Prince Benjamin Accra Fm

Television Categories:

Morning Show Host of the Year:

Kukua Snead-Micheals Amansan TV

Kwesi Parker Wilson Oyerepa Tv

Abena Kyei Boakye Kantanka Tv

Kwame Minka XYZ Tv

Kwabena Mantey Pent Tv

Afia Akwatteng Asimani (Authentic Mama) Original Tv

Captain Smart Onua Tv

Sports Host of the year:

Eric Aseidu Boadi Adom Tv

Micheal Oduro Metro Tv

Vincent Forgor

Globe TV

Alfred Techie Mensah Onua Tv

King Kaninja Original TV

Sports Ambassador Daily Tv

Kofi Champion 7ds Tv

King Crespo NewDay Tv

Male Entertainment Show Host of the Year:

Papa Kumasi Royal Tv

Kwesi Dope Atv

Giovani Caleb Tv3

James Wiafe Kwayisi HSTV

Larry BozzLz Ctv

Desmond Okraku(Star Boy) Metro Fm

Mr Bonz Kessben Tv

Stain (Kofi Da Tourist) Wontumi Tv

Jay Foley 3music Tv

Agyemang Prempeh XYZ Tv

Female Entertainment Show Host of the Year:

Dorcas Etornam Agbemor Pent Tv

Rebecca Tweneboah Darko (Becky) Joy Prime/News

Kimmie Baebe Kantaka Tv

Aba Guy Guy Original Tv

Martha Joyce (Cinefie Showbiz) Oyerepa Tv

Maame Serwaa (The point Show) Amansan Tv

MzGee Utv

King Sedi EBN

Anita Akua Akufo Tv3

Naana Netty Angel tv

Male Newscaster of the year:

Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei Adom Tv

Frimpong Manson Kotobre Kantanka Tv

Odehyieba Yaw Anokye Homebase Tv

Kwadwo Owusu Aduomi Amansan Tv

Micheal Addo Tv Africa

Ohenenana Kwame Osei Original Fm

Odueffour Nana Asabre Oyerepa Fm

Obikaakyire Fiifi Okyere Lucky Tv

Female Newscaster of the year:

Serwaa Akoto Angel Tv

Adwoa Acheampomaa Owoahene Lucky Tv

Abena Soreno Yankyera DGN Tv

Cynthia Akans Original Tv

Jenny Koomson Pent Tv

Maame Friponmaa Korankye (M.F.K) Oyerapa Tv

Maame Serwaa Amansan Tv

Abigail Ahimah Atinka tv

Ama Asantewaa Krobia Kantanka Tv

Juliet Asantewaa Homebase tv

Development Show Host of the Year:

Ps Akwasi Asante Annor Pent Tv

Ohenewaa Kese (Obra Mu Nsem) Ctv

Kofi Frempong (Akuafo Pampaso) Awake Tv

Akosua Konadu Yiadom Okontie (Okunofo) As3m) Kantaka Tv

Pastor Martin Semodzi Atinka Tv

Atta Kwaku Boadi Amansan Tv

Wake Up Africa Globe Tv

Akua Akyaamaa (Help me change) Oyerepa Tv

Cooking Show Host of the Year:

Emelia Arthur (Ghanaian kitchen) Top Tv

Mama Councillor (Oyerepa Kithchen) Oyerepa Tv

Baaba Hammond (My Kitchen) Hope Tv

Michelle Agyekum Joy Prime

Cookie Tee Tv3

OhemaaSupa Angel tv

Cynthia Tyma Yeboah Adom Tv

Relationship & Social Program Host of the year:

Odehye Naana (Efie Asetena) Atinka Tv

Auntie Naa Oyerepa Tv

Mrs Victoria Kumi Wood (Awarepa) Pent Tv

D. Y. Donkor Kantaka Tv

Obaa Sonoo Nana Adwoa CTV

Oheneni Ama Koranche (Sompa Nkomo) Sompa Tv

Ashanti Region:

Morning Show Host of the Year:

King Edward Hello Fm

Kwame Tanko Angel Fm

Obarima Kwadwo Gyamfi

Aseda FM

Julius Ceaser Anadem Ultimate Fm

Alfa Ali Orange Fm

Nana Yaw Mensah Joel Oyerepa Fm

Oheneba Nana Aseidu Wontumi Fm

NYDJ YFm

Oheneba Appiah Kubi Ahwenepa Fm

Sports Host of the year:

Ike Ash Fm

Cinco Di Mario Aseda Fm

Osman Faisal (Triple TK) Fox Fm

Simple Kumasi Fm

Preprah Promise Abusua Fm

Leonard Kusi Agyeamang (Biggy) Opemsuo Fm

Andy Amponsah (Andy kofi Gh) Ahwenepa Fm

Foreign Sports Presenter of the year:

Brefo Anning Samuel (Sports Majesty) Dess Fm

Elano Prempeh

Time FM

Edgar Appiah Davies Ashh Fm

Theo the Foreigner Stillwaters Radio

Felix Boakye Quality Angel Fm

Krobea Asante Messi Kumasi Fm

Obaatan Silver Fm

Gaby Thuram Nhyira Fm

Sports President Asanteman Fm

Sports Commentator of the year:

Hazard Jnr

Fish FM

Kwabena Kyei (Gawucho) Boss Fm

Justice Agyekum El Lizato Abusua Fm

Solidinho Light Fm

Anim Forster (King Bazuka) Ahwenepa Fm

Kofi Aristotle Agyenkwa/Fox Fm

Eugene Kwame Anane Opemsuo Fm

Star Boy Angel / Oyerepa Fm

Newscaster of the year:

Adwoa Okoforobour Adanse3 Fm

Aduanaba Abena Saah

Fish FM

Akua Obiribea Kaakyire Aseda Fm

Piesie Lardi Oyerepa Fm

Nyamekaakyire Akua Boatemaa Ahwenepa Fm

Obaa Yaa Ampoma Esie Fox Fm

Kwame Marfo Time Fm

Kwame Awuah Nimfuo Opemsuo Fm

Drivetime Presenter of the year:

Bonshayka Hello Fm

DJ Martins

Fish FM

Ike Unpredictable Angel Kumasi

Mr Berry Ultimate Fm

Dj Markus Abusua Fm

Kwabena Oppong Akatuapa fm

Mc Lawry Badu Orange Fm

Richard Nana Basuah (Papa Rich) Ahwenepa Fm

Dj Godfred Ezra Fm

Radio Dj of the year:

Mr. Poat

Aseda FM

Dj Waizy Adanse3 Fm

Dj Sympathy Ultimate Fm

Dj Fish Abusua Fm

Mac De President Opemsuo Fm

Dj Shaba Tee Oyerepa Fm

Dj Poppin Blay Wontumi Fm

Dj Romeo Time Fm

Charles Osei Ntoni (Kay Abrantie) Ahwenepa Fm

Radio Personality of the year:

NYDJ YFm

Sampson K Nyamekye Hello Fm

Auntie Naa Oyerepa Fm

B Ice Agyenkwa Fm

Ebenenzer Yaw Jonah (Osempakani) Fox Fm

Grandmaster Murphy Todays Fm

Kofi Boakye (Commander) Opemsuo Fm

Kojo Marfo Abusua Fm

Entertainment Show Host of the year:

King Frankie Wontumi Fm

Dave Hammer Hello Fm

Tony Best Akoma Fm

Derrick Antwi Boasiako (Mr Black) Opemsuo FM

Charles Osei Ntoni (Kay Abrantie) Ahwenepa Fm

Aboboyaa Time Fm

Emcce Bebe Ultimate Fm

Western & Western North:

Morning Show Host of the Year:

Kofi Anim Yirenkyi

Vision FM

Paa Kwesi Simpson Connect fm

St. Abed Nokware Fm

Kwame Malcolm Radio 360

Nana Yaw Adinkra Faith Fm

Kwame Kontor Boateng Lord Fm

Nana Yaw Amoah Best Fm

Kwame Ady Gyamfi Stylish Fm

Sports show host of the Year:

John Tutu Anakwa Angel Fm Tadi

Ro De General

Royal Fm

Kwabena Tabi Isaac Ahobraseye Fm

Jay Asmah (Maximum Frederick) Maximum Fm

Frank Mpaebo Lord Fm

Great Soloso Faith Fm

Sports General Winners Fm

Baby Jet Kamara Max Fm

Ekow Elssilfie Empire Fm

Omanhene Kwame Appiah Rainbow Radio

Frederick Yeboah Trickie Fm

Drive Time Presenter of the Year:

Musikal Vyrus Fact Fm

Abisolo Trickie Fm

Dj Wakuss Liberty Fm

Dj abigy Abigy Faith Fm

Godfrey Ainoo Sky Power

Mic Jones Akwaaba Fm

Dj Ixman Best Fm

Thinka The MegaBwoy Maximum Fm

Dj Broni RainbowFm

Nana Abiam Danso (Ras Koffy) Angel Tadi

Radio DJ of the Year:

Dj Rocky

Winners Fm

Dj Jestdo

Trinity Fm

Mixmasta Ziggy Maximum Fm

Dj Brusky Sharp Fm

Dj Kenya Owas Fm

Dj Amisty Max Fm

Dj Kingship Stylish Fm

Wasty Kay Ahitor Fm

Dj Obey Best Fm

Dj Emparo Vision Fm

Newscater of the Year:

Frimpong-Manso Trinity Fm

Akosua Etornam Debeat Fm

Nana Ama Antwiwa Winners Fm

Sikaba Babora

Nokware FM

Kojo Nsowah Vision Fm

Opong Kyekyeku Uniik Fm

Abena Agyakor Best Fm

Hemza Mohammed Stylish Fm

