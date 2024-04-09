Foklex Media Awards unveils nominees for the 13th edition

This year's extensive nominee list underscores the awards' commitment to celebrating excellence

The nominees for the 13th edition of the ASGAB-Foklex Media Awards were revealed on April 5th, 2024, during a glamorous event at City Hills Events, Millennium City High Street, Kasoa.

The event, which showcased the crème de la crème of Ghana's media personalities, released a comprehensive list featuring over 100 nominees across 76 diverse categories.



The Foklex Media Awards has long been hailed as a beacon of recognition for the relentless efforts of media practitioners in Ghana.



This year's extensive nominee list underscores the awards' commitment to celebrating excellence and embracing the rich diversity of media talent across the nation.



From seasoned journalists to vibrant radio hosts and innovative content creators, the nominees represent a kaleidoscope of voices that have shaped the media landscape in Ghana.



The awards not only acknowledge individual achievements but also serve as a testament to the collective dedication of media professionals in upholding the core principles of their profession.



What sets the Foklex Media Awards apart is its emphasis on regional integration, as reflected in the broad spectrum of nominees hailing from various corners of the country.



This inclusive approach highlights the pivotal role played by regional media in fostering national discourse and connectivity.



Following the nominees unveiling, the voting phase is set to commence on April 8th, running through to May 11th. During this period, stakeholders and enthusiasts alike will have the opportunity to cast their votes and show support for their favorite nominees.



The nominee in each category with the highest number of votes will emerge victorious, adding an element of democratic participation to the awards process.



The anticipation now builds as media personalities and their supporters gear up for the main event scheduled for May 11th, 2024, at the prestigious National Theatre. Set against the backdrop of this iconic venue, the evening promises to be a celebration of talent, resilience, and the enduring spirit of Ghanaian journalism.



Below is the full list of nominees:



Mid Morning Show Host of the year:



Magic Simon Voice FM



Felicia Osei Onua FM



Dr Frank Brefo Vision 1 Fm



Sokoohemaa Rainbow Radio



Maame Adwoa Amponsah Asomdwe Fm



Justina Ansah Obourba Fm



Papsy Dominic Adanfopa Radio



Adwoa Afranewaa Frimpong Orange Fm



Halima Mohammed Yonkopa Fm



Nana Ampofo Fox Fm



Entertainment Pundit of the Year:



DerrickManny Everywhere



Ato Pagh



Tilly Akua Nimpah



Enock Agyepong



Rya Anakwa



Francis Nkrumah (Riley Osei)



Sally Mann



Kwesi Martinezz



Vida Adutwumwaa



Mc Yaa Yeboah



Arnold Asamoah Baidoo



Sports Pundit of the year:



Agyenim Boateng (General 1) Voice Fm



Kwadwo Bonsrah (Super Bondede) Light Fm



Solomon Amankwa Onua Fm



James Nkansah (Principal) Fox



Konyeh Robert



Globe TV



Sammy Vision 1 fm



Listowel Mensah Angel/Accra



Osafo Marfo Obed (Sports Commander) Cape Fm



Baba Abdul Rahman Kubaja Original/Metro tv



Emma Amankwa Afrifa Asempa Fm



Ebenezer Quansah (Fujanja) Property Fm



Isaac Asare (Abedimamaye) Boss Fm



Radio Producer of the Year:



Eugene Baah Accra Fm



Nana Ama Twumwaa Kessben Fm Accra



Obofo Michael



Agyenkwa FM



Albert Bondah Kasapa Fm



Shine Acquah Adom Fm



Mr Haglah Hitz FM



Obrepong Kwame Yeboah Nyamekye Radio



Nana Kwame Gyan Onua Fm



Prince Johnson Asempa Fm



Mercy Bee Happy Fm



Local Sports Presenter of the Year:



Osafo Addo Silver Fm



Wryta Amenyoh Rapheal Asempa Fm



Yaw Jnr ADB Property fm



Ebenezer Amuzu (Sportstiger1) Hot FM



SK Ameyaw Angel/Accra



Afia Vinicius Mother’s Fm



Osman Haruna Globe TV



Emmanuel Fosu Appiah Happy Fm



Live Worship Host of the Year:



Rev Richard Afful Kessben Fm



Apostle Agyenim Boateng Angel Fm/Accra



Rev Father Rich1 Fm



Bismark Owusu No 1Fm



Rev Johnny Akumani Jnr Max Fm



Elder Joshua Adjei Nimde3 Fm



Bro Sammy Angel Kumasi



Gospel Presenter of the Year:



Fante Breda Top Radio



Alexis the Godson Pure FM



Franky 5 Max Fm



Nii Noi Atv



Simple Rfm



TK Ezra Fm



Akwesi Minkah Angel Kumasi



Radio Preacher of the Year:



Apostle Agyenim Boateng Angel Fm/Accra



Rev Richard Afful Kessben FM Accra



Evangelist Adu Asare No 1 Fm



Gospel General Angel Kumasi



Evangelist Kofi Ganyo Fact Fm



Diana Asamoah Angel Fm



Kumchacha Neat fm



Ps Bismark Osei (The Radio Apostle) Greena Fm



Reggae/Dance Show Host of the Year:

Bontai Talawa Boss Fm



King Lagazee Asaase Radio



Ras Cold Maximum FM



Natty Faya Nhyira Fm



Bush Doctor Fish Fm



Dj NY Max Fm



Blackface Animtuntum Kessben Fm/Accra



Blogger of the year:



Felix Adomako Mensah - zionfelix.net.



Clement AsamoahYeboah - gossips24.com



Rashad K. Emmanuel - ghpage.com.



Attractive Mustapha AttractiveMustapha.com



Andrews Mensah - ghgossip.com



Ohemaa Candace - ghsplash.com.



Papaga S. Bless - vimbuzz.com



Samuel Kumah - sammykaymedia.com



Odompleh Bernard Kwesi - the1957news.com



Neldrick Kwame Sackey - kwamemotion.com



Eugene Osafo Nkansah –konkonsagh.com



Political Program Host of the year:



Emmanuel Martey (Alaska De Don)



Ahotor FM



Yaa Titi Onua Fm



Ransford K Boakye Radio Gold



Mac Jerry Neat FM



Kwabena Owusu Agyeman (Governor) Top Fm



Bobbie Ansah Accra Fm



Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom Asempa Fm



Oheneba Boamah Power Fm



Kwaku Owusu Adjei (Patoo ) Original Fm



Greater Accra Region:



Morning Show Host of the Year:



Citizen Kofi Owusu Ahotor Fm



Ev. Prince Adu Asare



No 1 FM



Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman Accra FM



Kwaku Nhyira-Addo Asaase Radio Accra



Mr Speaker Kessben Fm Accra



Bonohene Kasapa Fm



CJ Adom Fm



Sena Nombo Radio Gold



Ohemaa Kente Max Fm



Fante Hemaa Dadi Fm



Sports Host of the year:



Gideon Okyere Anim _Gatuso



Original FM



Andy Kwaku Obeng (Myxtro) Asempa Fm



Winter Frank Osei Owusu Rainbow Fm



Richmond Entsie GFA Mother’s Fm



Nana Darkwa Gyasi Max FM



Alfred Takyi Mensah Onua Fm



Brenya Banpo Ohene Happy Fm



Nayas Top Fm



Kofi Jerry Angel Fm



Foreign Sports Presenter of the year:



Benjamin Okyere _Champion Benito



Hot FM



Fantastic K GEE Rainbow Radio



Eric Aseidu Boadi Asempa Fm



John Awuah Otabil Accra FM



Justice Adusi Poku (NAK) Atinka Fm



Collins Agyei (Justice Colley) Original Fm



Sports Dr Angel Accra



Sports Commentator of the year:



Ebenezer Amuzu (Sportstiger1)



Hot FM



Esther Abankwah Angel Fm



Bismark Kwaku Sarpong Onua Fm



Vicent Duku Kessben Fm Accra



Kweku Ansah-Albright Happy Fm



Rapheal Amenyo Asempa Fm



Paa Kwesi Accra Fm



Benito (G Power) Mother’s Fm



Yaa Baby Manchester Original Fm



Nana Yaw Appiah Yonkopa Fm



Male Newscaster of the year:



Teacher Kojo Ahotor Fm



Oheneba Boamah Bennie



Power FM



Kofi Yesu Vision1 Fm



The Senator Top Fm



Ohenenana Kwame Osei Original Fm



Ohene Nana Kwame Amoh Peace Fm



Nhyiraba Kwabena Asrifi Rainbow Fm



Owoahene Acheampong Atinka Fm



Joshua Nana Kwame Starr Fm



Female Newscaster of the year:



Bonohemaa Boakye Agyemang



Hot FM



Ama Pomaa Kyekyeku Power Fm



Naa Dede Starr Fm



Afia Tagor Onua Fm



Ohenewaa Kesse Boahene (Gangantuan Lady) Accra Fm



Maame Yaa Boakye Top Fm



Afia Adjei Sikapa Rainbow Radio

Nana Yaa Yeboah Vision1 Fm



Serwaa Akoto Angel FM, Accra



Anokyewaaba Adwoaa Serwaa Adom FM



Abena Forkuo Mother’s Fm



Drivetime Presenter of the year:



Silva Lady DL Fm



Blackface Animtuntum Kessben Fm/Accra



Londona Nie Top Fm



Osebo Angel Accra



Bishop Agbey Jnr Mother’s Fm



Mizta Fox Breeze Fm



Danny Fii Rainbow Radio



Sammy B Original Fm



Kwame Bee Kasapa Fm



Jerry Justice Adom Fm



Dr Prekese Onua Fm



Forster Aggor Starr Fm



Radio Dj of the year:



Dj Kofi Radio Gold



Diijay Nat Bubu



Kessben FM_Accra



Galore PK



Top Fm



Oyokodehye Kofi Accra Fm



Mr Kaxtro Starr Fm



Mr Flex Mother’s Fm



Dj Hitman DL



Dj Chaka Power Fm



Dj Aberga Original Fm



Radio Personality of the year:



Dr. Pounds



Hitz FM



Father Innocent Original Fm



Akua Sonto Accra Fm



Agyemang Prempeh Power Fm



Nana Kwame Gyan Hot Fm



Franky5 Max fm



Sadick Adams Obama Angel Fm



Kojo Preko Dankwa Kessben Accra



Entertainment Show Host of the year:



Ola Michael



Neat FM



Kojo Preko Dankwa Kessben Accra



Eddie Ray Kasapa Fm



Nana Kwame Gyan Onua Fm



Londona Top Fm



Taller D No 1 Fm



Kwame Dadzie Joy Fm



Adu Kumi Asempa Fm



Prince Benjamin Accra Fm



Television Categories:



Morning Show Host of the Year:



Kukua Snead-Micheals Amansan TV



Kwesi Parker Wilson Oyerepa Tv



Abena Kyei Boakye Kantanka Tv



Kwame Minka XYZ Tv



Kwabena Mantey Pent Tv



Afia Akwatteng Asimani (Authentic Mama) Original Tv



Captain Smart Onua Tv



Sports Host of the year:



Eric Aseidu Boadi Adom Tv



Micheal Oduro Metro Tv



Vincent Forgor



Globe TV



Alfred Techie Mensah Onua Tv



King Kaninja Original TV



Sports Ambassador Daily Tv



Kofi Champion 7ds Tv



King Crespo NewDay Tv



Male Entertainment Show Host of the Year:



Papa Kumasi Royal Tv



Kwesi Dope Atv



Giovani Caleb Tv3



James Wiafe Kwayisi HSTV



Larry BozzLz Ctv



Desmond Okraku(Star Boy) Metro Fm



Mr Bonz Kessben Tv



Stain (Kofi Da Tourist) Wontumi Tv



Jay Foley 3music Tv



Agyemang Prempeh XYZ Tv



Female Entertainment Show Host of the Year:



Dorcas Etornam Agbemor Pent Tv



Rebecca Tweneboah Darko (Becky) Joy Prime/News



Kimmie Baebe Kantaka Tv



Aba Guy Guy Original Tv



Martha Joyce (Cinefie Showbiz) Oyerepa Tv



Maame Serwaa (The point Show) Amansan Tv



MzGee Utv



King Sedi EBN



Anita Akua Akufo Tv3



Naana Netty Angel tv



Male Newscaster of the year:



Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei Adom Tv



Frimpong Manson Kotobre Kantanka Tv



Odehyieba Yaw Anokye Homebase Tv

Kwadwo Owusu Aduomi Amansan Tv



Micheal Addo Tv Africa



Ohenenana Kwame Osei Original Fm



Odueffour Nana Asabre Oyerepa Fm



Obikaakyire Fiifi Okyere Lucky Tv



Female Newscaster of the year:



Serwaa Akoto Angel Tv



Adwoa Acheampomaa Owoahene Lucky Tv



Abena Soreno Yankyera DGN Tv



Cynthia Akans Original Tv



Jenny Koomson Pent Tv



Maame Friponmaa Korankye (M.F.K) Oyerapa Tv



Maame Serwaa Amansan Tv



Abigail Ahimah Atinka tv



Ama Asantewaa Krobia Kantanka Tv



Juliet Asantewaa Homebase tv



Development Show Host of the Year:



Ps Akwasi Asante Annor Pent Tv



Ohenewaa Kese (Obra Mu Nsem) Ctv



Kofi Frempong (Akuafo Pampaso) Awake Tv



Akosua Konadu Yiadom Okontie (Okunofo) As3m) Kantaka Tv



Pastor Martin Semodzi Atinka Tv



Atta Kwaku Boadi Amansan Tv



Wake Up Africa Globe Tv



Akua Akyaamaa (Help me change) Oyerepa Tv



Cooking Show Host of the Year:



Emelia Arthur (Ghanaian kitchen) Top Tv



Mama Councillor (Oyerepa Kithchen) Oyerepa Tv



Baaba Hammond (My Kitchen) Hope Tv



Michelle Agyekum Joy Prime



Cookie Tee Tv3



OhemaaSupa Angel tv



Cynthia Tyma Yeboah Adom Tv



Relationship & Social Program Host of the year:



Odehye Naana (Efie Asetena) Atinka Tv



Auntie Naa Oyerepa Tv



Mrs Victoria Kumi Wood (Awarepa) Pent Tv



D. Y. Donkor Kantaka Tv



Obaa Sonoo Nana Adwoa CTV



Oheneni Ama Koranche (Sompa Nkomo) Sompa Tv



Ashanti Region:



Morning Show Host of the Year:



King Edward Hello Fm



Kwame Tanko Angel Fm



Obarima Kwadwo Gyamfi



Aseda FM



Julius Ceaser Anadem Ultimate Fm



Alfa Ali Orange Fm



Nana Yaw Mensah Joel Oyerepa Fm



Oheneba Nana Aseidu Wontumi Fm



NYDJ YFm



Oheneba Appiah Kubi Ahwenepa Fm



Sports Host of the year:



Ike Ash Fm



Cinco Di Mario Aseda Fm



Osman Faisal (Triple TK) Fox Fm



Simple Kumasi Fm



Preprah Promise Abusua Fm



Leonard Kusi Agyeamang (Biggy) Opemsuo Fm



Andy Amponsah (Andy kofi Gh) Ahwenepa Fm



Foreign Sports Presenter of the year:



Brefo Anning Samuel (Sports Majesty) Dess Fm



Elano Prempeh



Time FM



Edgar Appiah Davies Ashh Fm



Theo the Foreigner Stillwaters Radio



Felix Boakye Quality Angel Fm



Krobea Asante Messi Kumasi Fm



Obaatan Silver Fm



Gaby Thuram Nhyira Fm



Sports President Asanteman Fm



Sports Commentator of the year:



Hazard Jnr



Fish FM



Kwabena Kyei (Gawucho) Boss Fm



Justice Agyekum El Lizato Abusua Fm



Solidinho Light Fm



Anim Forster (King Bazuka) Ahwenepa Fm



Kofi Aristotle Agyenkwa/Fox Fm



Eugene Kwame Anane Opemsuo Fm



Star Boy Angel / Oyerepa Fm



Newscaster of the year:



Adwoa Okoforobour Adanse3 Fm



Aduanaba Abena Saah



Fish FM



Akua Obiribea Kaakyire Aseda Fm



Piesie Lardi Oyerepa Fm



Nyamekaakyire Akua Boatemaa Ahwenepa Fm



Obaa Yaa Ampoma Esie Fox Fm



Kwame Marfo Time Fm



Kwame Awuah Nimfuo Opemsuo Fm



Drivetime Presenter of the year:



Bonshayka Hello Fm



DJ Martins



Fish FM

Ike Unpredictable Angel Kumasi



Mr Berry Ultimate Fm



Dj Markus Abusua Fm



Kwabena Oppong Akatuapa fm



Mc Lawry Badu Orange Fm



Richard Nana Basuah (Papa Rich) Ahwenepa Fm



Dj Godfred Ezra Fm



Radio Dj of the year:



Mr. Poat



Aseda FM



Dj Waizy Adanse3 Fm



Dj Sympathy Ultimate Fm



Dj Fish Abusua Fm



Mac De President Opemsuo Fm



Dj Shaba Tee Oyerepa Fm



Dj Poppin Blay Wontumi Fm



Dj Romeo Time Fm



Charles Osei Ntoni (Kay Abrantie) Ahwenepa Fm



Radio Personality of the year:



NYDJ YFm



Sampson K Nyamekye Hello Fm



Auntie Naa Oyerepa Fm



B Ice Agyenkwa Fm



Ebenenzer Yaw Jonah (Osempakani) Fox Fm



Grandmaster Murphy Todays Fm



Kofi Boakye (Commander) Opemsuo Fm



Kojo Marfo Abusua Fm



Entertainment Show Host of the year:



King Frankie Wontumi Fm



Dave Hammer Hello Fm



Tony Best Akoma Fm



Derrick Antwi Boasiako (Mr Black) Opemsuo FM



Charles Osei Ntoni (Kay Abrantie) Ahwenepa Fm



Aboboyaa Time Fm



Emcce Bebe Ultimate Fm



Western & Western North:



Morning Show Host of the Year:



Kofi Anim Yirenkyi



Vision FM



Paa Kwesi Simpson Connect fm



St. Abed Nokware Fm



Kwame Malcolm Radio 360



Nana Yaw Adinkra Faith Fm



Kwame Kontor Boateng Lord Fm



Nana Yaw Amoah Best Fm



Kwame Ady Gyamfi Stylish Fm



Sports show host of the Year:



John Tutu Anakwa Angel Fm Tadi



Ro De General



Royal Fm



Kwabena Tabi Isaac Ahobraseye Fm



Jay Asmah (Maximum Frederick) Maximum Fm



Frank Mpaebo Lord Fm



Great Soloso Faith Fm



Sports General Winners Fm



Baby Jet Kamara Max Fm



Ekow Elssilfie Empire Fm



Omanhene Kwame Appiah Rainbow Radio



Frederick Yeboah Trickie Fm



Drive Time Presenter of the Year:



Musikal Vyrus Fact Fm



Abisolo Trickie Fm



Dj Wakuss Liberty Fm



Dj abigy Abigy Faith Fm



Godfrey Ainoo Sky Power



Mic Jones Akwaaba Fm



Dj Ixman Best Fm



Thinka The MegaBwoy Maximum Fm



Dj Broni RainbowFm



Nana Abiam Danso (Ras Koffy) Angel Tadi



Radio DJ of the Year:



Dj Rocky



Winners Fm



Dj Jestdo



Trinity Fm



Mixmasta Ziggy Maximum Fm



Dj Brusky Sharp Fm



Dj Kenya Owas Fm



Dj Amisty Max Fm



Dj Kingship Stylish Fm



Wasty Kay Ahitor Fm



Dj Obey Best Fm



Dj Emparo Vision Fm



Newscater of the Year:



Frimpong-Manso Trinity Fm



Akosua Etornam Debeat Fm



Nana Ama Antwiwa Winners Fm



Sikaba Babora



Nokware FM



Kojo Nsowah Vision Fm



Opong Kyekyeku Uniik Fm



Abena Agyakor Best Fm



Hemza Mohammed Stylish Fm