Foklex Media Awards unveils nominees for the 13th edition

The nominees for the 13th edition of the ASGAB-Foklex Media Awards were revealed on April 5th, 2024, during a glamorous event at City Hills Events, Millennium City High Street, Kasoa.
The event, which showcased the crème de la crème of Ghana's media personalities, released a comprehensive list featuring over 100 nominees across 76 diverse categories.
The Foklex Media Awards has long been hailed as a beacon of recognition for the relentless efforts of media practitioners in Ghana.
This year's extensive nominee list underscores the awards' commitment to celebrating excellence and embracing the rich diversity of media talent across the nation.
From seasoned journalists to vibrant radio hosts and innovative content creators, the nominees represent a kaleidoscope of voices that have shaped the media landscape in Ghana.
The awards not only acknowledge individual achievements but also serve as a testament to the collective dedication of media professionals in upholding the core principles of their profession.
What sets the Foklex Media Awards apart is its emphasis on regional integration, as reflected in the broad spectrum of nominees hailing from various corners of the country.
This inclusive approach highlights the pivotal role played by regional media in fostering national discourse and connectivity.
Following the nominees unveiling, the voting phase is set to commence on April 8th, running through to May 11th. During this period, stakeholders and enthusiasts alike will have the opportunity to cast their votes and show support for their favorite nominees.
The nominee in each category with the highest number of votes will emerge victorious, adding an element of democratic participation to the awards process.
The anticipation now builds as media personalities and their supporters gear up for the main event scheduled for May 11th, 2024, at the prestigious National Theatre. Set against the backdrop of this iconic venue, the evening promises to be a celebration of talent, resilience, and the enduring spirit of Ghanaian journalism.
Below is the full list of nominees:
Mid Morning Show Host of the year:
Magic Simon Voice FM
Felicia Osei Onua FM
Dr Frank Brefo Vision 1 Fm
Sokoohemaa Rainbow Radio
Maame Adwoa Amponsah Asomdwe Fm
Justina Ansah Obourba Fm
Papsy Dominic Adanfopa Radio
Adwoa Afranewaa Frimpong Orange Fm
Halima Mohammed Yonkopa Fm
Nana Ampofo Fox Fm
Entertainment Pundit of the Year:
DerrickManny Everywhere
Ato Pagh
Tilly Akua Nimpah
Enock Agyepong
Rya Anakwa
Francis Nkrumah (Riley Osei)
Sally Mann
Kwesi Martinezz
Vida Adutwumwaa
Mc Yaa Yeboah
Arnold Asamoah Baidoo
Sports Pundit of the year:
Agyenim Boateng (General 1) Voice Fm
Kwadwo Bonsrah (Super Bondede) Light Fm
Solomon Amankwa Onua Fm
James Nkansah (Principal) Fox
Konyeh Robert
Globe TV
Sammy Vision 1 fm
Listowel Mensah Angel/Accra
Osafo Marfo Obed (Sports Commander) Cape Fm
Baba Abdul Rahman Kubaja Original/Metro tv
Emma Amankwa Afrifa Asempa Fm
Ebenezer Quansah (Fujanja) Property Fm
Isaac Asare (Abedimamaye) Boss Fm
Radio Producer of the Year:
Eugene Baah Accra Fm
Nana Ama Twumwaa Kessben Fm Accra
Obofo Michael
Agyenkwa FM
Albert Bondah Kasapa Fm
Shine Acquah Adom Fm
Mr Haglah Hitz FM
Obrepong Kwame Yeboah Nyamekye Radio
Nana Kwame Gyan Onua Fm
Prince Johnson Asempa Fm
Mercy Bee Happy Fm
Local Sports Presenter of the Year:
Osafo Addo Silver Fm
Wryta Amenyoh Rapheal Asempa Fm
Yaw Jnr ADB Property fm
Ebenezer Amuzu (Sportstiger1) Hot FM
SK Ameyaw Angel/Accra
Afia Vinicius Mother’s Fm
Osman Haruna Globe TV
Emmanuel Fosu Appiah Happy Fm
Live Worship Host of the Year:
Rev Richard Afful Kessben Fm
Apostle Agyenim Boateng Angel Fm/Accra
Rev Father Rich1 Fm
Bismark Owusu No 1Fm
Rev Johnny Akumani Jnr Max Fm
Elder Joshua Adjei Nimde3 Fm
Bro Sammy Angel Kumasi
Gospel Presenter of the Year:
Fante Breda Top Radio
Alexis the Godson Pure FM
Franky 5 Max Fm
Nii Noi Atv
Simple Rfm
TK Ezra Fm
Akwesi Minkah Angel Kumasi
Radio Preacher of the Year:
Apostle Agyenim Boateng Angel Fm/Accra
Rev Richard Afful Kessben FM Accra
Evangelist Adu Asare No 1 Fm
Gospel General Angel Kumasi
Evangelist Kofi Ganyo Fact Fm
Diana Asamoah Angel Fm
Kumchacha Neat fm
Ps Bismark Osei (The Radio Apostle) Greena Fm
Reggae/Dance Show Host of the Year:
Bontai Talawa Boss Fm
King Lagazee Asaase Radio
Ras Cold Maximum FM
Natty Faya Nhyira Fm
Bush Doctor Fish Fm
Dj NY Max Fm
Blackface Animtuntum Kessben Fm/Accra
Blogger of the year:
Felix Adomako Mensah - zionfelix.net.
Clement AsamoahYeboah - gossips24.com
Rashad K. Emmanuel - ghpage.com.
Attractive Mustapha AttractiveMustapha.com
Andrews Mensah - ghgossip.com
Ohemaa Candace - ghsplash.com.
Papaga S. Bless - vimbuzz.com
Samuel Kumah - sammykaymedia.com
Odompleh Bernard Kwesi - the1957news.com
Neldrick Kwame Sackey - kwamemotion.com
Eugene Osafo Nkansah –konkonsagh.com
Political Program Host of the year:
Emmanuel Martey (Alaska De Don)
Ahotor FM
Yaa Titi Onua Fm
Ransford K Boakye Radio Gold
Mac Jerry Neat FM
Kwabena Owusu Agyeman (Governor) Top Fm
Bobbie Ansah Accra Fm
Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom Asempa Fm
Oheneba Boamah Power Fm
Kwaku Owusu Adjei (Patoo ) Original Fm
Greater Accra Region:
Morning Show Host of the Year:
Citizen Kofi Owusu Ahotor Fm
Ev. Prince Adu Asare
No 1 FM
Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman Accra FM
Kwaku Nhyira-Addo Asaase Radio Accra
Mr Speaker Kessben Fm Accra
Bonohene Kasapa Fm
CJ Adom Fm
Sena Nombo Radio Gold
Ohemaa Kente Max Fm
Fante Hemaa Dadi Fm
Sports Host of the year:
Gideon Okyere Anim _Gatuso
Original FM
Andy Kwaku Obeng (Myxtro) Asempa Fm
Winter Frank Osei Owusu Rainbow Fm
Richmond Entsie GFA Mother’s Fm
Nana Darkwa Gyasi Max FM
Alfred Takyi Mensah Onua Fm
Brenya Banpo Ohene Happy Fm
Nayas Top Fm
Kofi Jerry Angel Fm
Foreign Sports Presenter of the year:
Benjamin Okyere _Champion Benito
Hot FM
Fantastic K GEE Rainbow Radio
Eric Aseidu Boadi Asempa Fm
John Awuah Otabil Accra FM
Justice Adusi Poku (NAK) Atinka Fm
Collins Agyei (Justice Colley) Original Fm
Sports Dr Angel Accra
Sports Commentator of the year:
Ebenezer Amuzu (Sportstiger1)
Hot FM
Esther Abankwah Angel Fm
Bismark Kwaku Sarpong Onua Fm
Vicent Duku Kessben Fm Accra
Kweku Ansah-Albright Happy Fm
Rapheal Amenyo Asempa Fm
Paa Kwesi Accra Fm
Benito (G Power) Mother’s Fm
Yaa Baby Manchester Original Fm
Nana Yaw Appiah Yonkopa Fm
Male Newscaster of the year:
Teacher Kojo Ahotor Fm
Oheneba Boamah Bennie
Power FM
Kofi Yesu Vision1 Fm
The Senator Top Fm
Ohenenana Kwame Osei Original Fm
Ohene Nana Kwame Amoh Peace Fm
Nhyiraba Kwabena Asrifi Rainbow Fm
Owoahene Acheampong Atinka Fm
Joshua Nana Kwame Starr Fm
Female Newscaster of the year:
Bonohemaa Boakye Agyemang
Hot FM
Ama Pomaa Kyekyeku Power Fm
Naa Dede Starr Fm
Afia Tagor Onua Fm
Ohenewaa Kesse Boahene (Gangantuan Lady) Accra Fm
Maame Yaa Boakye Top Fm
Afia Adjei Sikapa Rainbow Radio
Nana Yaa Yeboah Vision1 Fm
Serwaa Akoto Angel FM, Accra
Anokyewaaba Adwoaa Serwaa Adom FM
Abena Forkuo Mother’s Fm
Drivetime Presenter of the year:
Silva Lady DL Fm
Blackface Animtuntum Kessben Fm/Accra
Londona Nie Top Fm
Osebo Angel Accra
Bishop Agbey Jnr Mother’s Fm
Mizta Fox Breeze Fm
Danny Fii Rainbow Radio
Sammy B Original Fm
Kwame Bee Kasapa Fm
Jerry Justice Adom Fm
Dr Prekese Onua Fm
Forster Aggor Starr Fm
Radio Dj of the year:
Dj Kofi Radio Gold
Diijay Nat Bubu
Kessben FM_Accra
Galore PK
Top Fm
Oyokodehye Kofi Accra Fm
Mr Kaxtro Starr Fm
Mr Flex Mother’s Fm
Dj Hitman DL
Dj Chaka Power Fm
Dj Aberga Original Fm
Radio Personality of the year:
Dr. Pounds
Hitz FM
Father Innocent Original Fm
Akua Sonto Accra Fm
Agyemang Prempeh Power Fm
Nana Kwame Gyan Hot Fm
Franky5 Max fm
Sadick Adams Obama Angel Fm
Kojo Preko Dankwa Kessben Accra
Entertainment Show Host of the year:
Ola Michael
Neat FM
Kojo Preko Dankwa Kessben Accra
Eddie Ray Kasapa Fm
Nana Kwame Gyan Onua Fm
Londona Top Fm
Taller D No 1 Fm
Kwame Dadzie Joy Fm
Adu Kumi Asempa Fm
Prince Benjamin Accra Fm
Television Categories:
Morning Show Host of the Year:
Kukua Snead-Micheals Amansan TV
Kwesi Parker Wilson Oyerepa Tv
Abena Kyei Boakye Kantanka Tv
Kwame Minka XYZ Tv
Kwabena Mantey Pent Tv
Afia Akwatteng Asimani (Authentic Mama) Original Tv
Captain Smart Onua Tv
Sports Host of the year:
Eric Aseidu Boadi Adom Tv
Micheal Oduro Metro Tv
Vincent Forgor
Globe TV
Alfred Techie Mensah Onua Tv
King Kaninja Original TV
Sports Ambassador Daily Tv
Kofi Champion 7ds Tv
King Crespo NewDay Tv
Male Entertainment Show Host of the Year:
Papa Kumasi Royal Tv
Kwesi Dope Atv
Giovani Caleb Tv3
James Wiafe Kwayisi HSTV
Larry BozzLz Ctv
Desmond Okraku(Star Boy) Metro Fm
Mr Bonz Kessben Tv
Stain (Kofi Da Tourist) Wontumi Tv
Jay Foley 3music Tv
Agyemang Prempeh XYZ Tv
Female Entertainment Show Host of the Year:
Dorcas Etornam Agbemor Pent Tv
Rebecca Tweneboah Darko (Becky) Joy Prime/News
Kimmie Baebe Kantaka Tv
Aba Guy Guy Original Tv
Martha Joyce (Cinefie Showbiz) Oyerepa Tv
Maame Serwaa (The point Show) Amansan Tv
MzGee Utv
King Sedi EBN
Anita Akua Akufo Tv3
Naana Netty Angel tv
Male Newscaster of the year:
Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei Adom Tv
Frimpong Manson Kotobre Kantanka Tv
Odehyieba Yaw Anokye Homebase Tv
Kwadwo Owusu Aduomi Amansan Tv
Micheal Addo Tv Africa
Ohenenana Kwame Osei Original Fm
Odueffour Nana Asabre Oyerepa Fm
Obikaakyire Fiifi Okyere Lucky Tv
Female Newscaster of the year:
Serwaa Akoto Angel Tv
Adwoa Acheampomaa Owoahene Lucky Tv
Abena Soreno Yankyera DGN Tv
Cynthia Akans Original Tv
Jenny Koomson Pent Tv
Maame Friponmaa Korankye (M.F.K) Oyerapa Tv
Maame Serwaa Amansan Tv
Abigail Ahimah Atinka tv
Ama Asantewaa Krobia Kantanka Tv
Juliet Asantewaa Homebase tv
Development Show Host of the Year:
Ps Akwasi Asante Annor Pent Tv
Ohenewaa Kese (Obra Mu Nsem) Ctv
Kofi Frempong (Akuafo Pampaso) Awake Tv
Akosua Konadu Yiadom Okontie (Okunofo) As3m) Kantaka Tv
Pastor Martin Semodzi Atinka Tv
Atta Kwaku Boadi Amansan Tv
Wake Up Africa Globe Tv
Akua Akyaamaa (Help me change) Oyerepa Tv
Cooking Show Host of the Year:
Emelia Arthur (Ghanaian kitchen) Top Tv
Mama Councillor (Oyerepa Kithchen) Oyerepa Tv
Baaba Hammond (My Kitchen) Hope Tv
Michelle Agyekum Joy Prime
Cookie Tee Tv3
OhemaaSupa Angel tv
Cynthia Tyma Yeboah Adom Tv
Relationship & Social Program Host of the year:
Odehye Naana (Efie Asetena) Atinka Tv
Auntie Naa Oyerepa Tv
Mrs Victoria Kumi Wood (Awarepa) Pent Tv
D. Y. Donkor Kantaka Tv
Obaa Sonoo Nana Adwoa CTV
Oheneni Ama Koranche (Sompa Nkomo) Sompa Tv
Ashanti Region:
Morning Show Host of the Year:
King Edward Hello Fm
Kwame Tanko Angel Fm
Obarima Kwadwo Gyamfi
Aseda FM
Julius Ceaser Anadem Ultimate Fm
Alfa Ali Orange Fm
Nana Yaw Mensah Joel Oyerepa Fm
Oheneba Nana Aseidu Wontumi Fm
NYDJ YFm
Oheneba Appiah Kubi Ahwenepa Fm
Sports Host of the year:
Ike Ash Fm
Cinco Di Mario Aseda Fm
Osman Faisal (Triple TK) Fox Fm
Simple Kumasi Fm
Preprah Promise Abusua Fm
Leonard Kusi Agyeamang (Biggy) Opemsuo Fm
Andy Amponsah (Andy kofi Gh) Ahwenepa Fm
Foreign Sports Presenter of the year:
Brefo Anning Samuel (Sports Majesty) Dess Fm
Elano Prempeh
Time FM
Edgar Appiah Davies Ashh Fm
Theo the Foreigner Stillwaters Radio
Felix Boakye Quality Angel Fm
Krobea Asante Messi Kumasi Fm
Obaatan Silver Fm
Gaby Thuram Nhyira Fm
Sports President Asanteman Fm
Sports Commentator of the year:
Hazard Jnr
Fish FM
Kwabena Kyei (Gawucho) Boss Fm
Justice Agyekum El Lizato Abusua Fm
Solidinho Light Fm
Anim Forster (King Bazuka) Ahwenepa Fm
Kofi Aristotle Agyenkwa/Fox Fm
Eugene Kwame Anane Opemsuo Fm
Star Boy Angel / Oyerepa Fm
Newscaster of the year:
Adwoa Okoforobour Adanse3 Fm
Aduanaba Abena Saah
Fish FM
Akua Obiribea Kaakyire Aseda Fm
Piesie Lardi Oyerepa Fm
Nyamekaakyire Akua Boatemaa Ahwenepa Fm
Obaa Yaa Ampoma Esie Fox Fm
Kwame Marfo Time Fm
Kwame Awuah Nimfuo Opemsuo Fm
Drivetime Presenter of the year:
Bonshayka Hello Fm
DJ Martins
Fish FM
Ike Unpredictable Angel Kumasi
Mr Berry Ultimate Fm
Dj Markus Abusua Fm
Kwabena Oppong Akatuapa fm
Mc Lawry Badu Orange Fm
Richard Nana Basuah (Papa Rich) Ahwenepa Fm
Dj Godfred Ezra Fm
Radio Dj of the year:
Mr. Poat
Aseda FM
Dj Waizy Adanse3 Fm
Dj Sympathy Ultimate Fm
Dj Fish Abusua Fm
Mac De President Opemsuo Fm
Dj Shaba Tee Oyerepa Fm
Dj Poppin Blay Wontumi Fm
Dj Romeo Time Fm
Charles Osei Ntoni (Kay Abrantie) Ahwenepa Fm
Radio Personality of the year:
NYDJ YFm
Sampson K Nyamekye Hello Fm
Auntie Naa Oyerepa Fm
B Ice Agyenkwa Fm
Ebenenzer Yaw Jonah (Osempakani) Fox Fm
Grandmaster Murphy Todays Fm
Kofi Boakye (Commander) Opemsuo Fm
Kojo Marfo Abusua Fm
Entertainment Show Host of the year:
King Frankie Wontumi Fm
Dave Hammer Hello Fm
Tony Best Akoma Fm
Derrick Antwi Boasiako (Mr Black) Opemsuo FM
Charles Osei Ntoni (Kay Abrantie) Ahwenepa Fm
Aboboyaa Time Fm
Emcce Bebe Ultimate Fm
Western & Western North:
Morning Show Host of the Year:
Kofi Anim Yirenkyi
Vision FM
Paa Kwesi Simpson Connect fm
St. Abed Nokware Fm
Kwame Malcolm Radio 360
Nana Yaw Adinkra Faith Fm
Kwame Kontor Boateng Lord Fm
Nana Yaw Amoah Best Fm
Kwame Ady Gyamfi Stylish Fm
Sports show host of the Year:
John Tutu Anakwa Angel Fm Tadi
Ro De General
Royal Fm
Kwabena Tabi Isaac Ahobraseye Fm
Jay Asmah (Maximum Frederick) Maximum Fm
Frank Mpaebo Lord Fm
Great Soloso Faith Fm
Sports General Winners Fm
Baby Jet Kamara Max Fm
Ekow Elssilfie Empire Fm
Omanhene Kwame Appiah Rainbow Radio
Frederick Yeboah Trickie Fm
Drive Time Presenter of the Year:
Musikal Vyrus Fact Fm
Abisolo Trickie Fm
Dj Wakuss Liberty Fm
Dj abigy Abigy Faith Fm
Godfrey Ainoo Sky Power
Mic Jones Akwaaba Fm
Dj Ixman Best Fm
Thinka The MegaBwoy Maximum Fm
Dj Broni RainbowFm
Nana Abiam Danso (Ras Koffy) Angel Tadi
Radio DJ of the Year:
Dj Rocky
Winners Fm
Dj Jestdo
Trinity Fm
Mixmasta Ziggy Maximum Fm
Dj Brusky Sharp Fm
Dj Kenya Owas Fm
Dj Amisty Max Fm
Dj Kingship Stylish Fm
Wasty Kay Ahitor Fm
Dj Obey Best Fm
Dj Emparo Vision Fm
Newscater of the Year:
Frimpong-Manso Trinity Fm
Akosua Etornam Debeat Fm
Nana Ama Antwiwa Winners Fm
Sikaba Babora
Nokware FM
Kojo Nsowah Vision Fm
Opong Kyekyeku Uniik Fm
Abena Agyakor Best Fm
Hemza Mohammed Stylish Fm