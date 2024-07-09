Forget Ethiopia's Spice Girls - this singer salutes the true queens

Gabriella Ghermandi

Source: BBC

Gabriella Ghermandi, an Ethiopian-Italian artist, critiques the Western-funded group Yegna's attempt to empower Ethiopian women through music, arguing it overlooks Ethiopia's rich history of strong women.

In response, Ghermandi releases "Maqeda," a nine-track album celebrating Ethiopian female figures and traditions.



The album blends Ethiopian roots with diverse musical influences, featuring collaborations with Ethiopian, Italian, and Senegalese musicians.

Ghermandi aims to highlight Ethiopia's cultural richness while modernizing traditional instruments.



Her work reflects childhood memories and extensive research, aiming to redefine gender narratives through music, contrasting with foreign-led initiatives like Yegna.



