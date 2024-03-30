Forgiveness not tied to offerings - Pastor advises christians

Apostle Dr. Obed Amoah Duku

Apostle Dr. Obed Amoah Duku, pastor and founder of Obed Amoah Duku Ministries, has advised Christians to reconsider the notion of giving offerings as a means to obtain forgiveness, emphasizing that forgiveness comes through prayer and a lifestyle of repentance rather than monetary contributions.

During an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning show on Good Friday, Apostle Amoah Duku highlighted that forgiveness is not contingent upon financial offerings, but rather a heartfelt prayer and repentant attitude towards God.



He emphasized the simplicity of seeking forgiveness, stating that it is a continuous aspect of one's relationship with God, where sincere prayers of repentance are sufficient for forgiveness, without the need for monetary contributions.



While acknowledging the concept of atonement for sins through offerings, Apostle Amoah Duku clarified that it is not a universal requirement for forgiveness, but rather a specific practice in certain circumstances, such as seeking reversal of negative consequences resulting from past actions.

Drawing from biblical teachings, he highlighted the transition from offering burnt sacrifices for forgiveness to the present era of grace, where believers can approach God directly for forgiveness and obtain mercy without intermediaries or financial transactions.



As Christians worldwide commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, Apostle Amoah Duku urged believers to embrace the assurance of God's forgiveness and refrain from doubting the extent of God's mercy, emphasizing the universality of forgiveness for all sins.