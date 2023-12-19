Foster Romanus poised for ‘Romanus Incomplete V’ on 22nd December, promises intriguing experience

Foster Romanus

‘Romanus Incomplete’, the annual comedy and musical show headlined by Foster Romanus returns with a bang as the versatile comedian gears up for the fifth edition of the experience on December 22, 2023.

Scheduled to be held at the National Theatre at 7 pm, ‘Romanus Incomplete V’, according to Foster Romanus will be nothing short of spectacular as the team is more than ready to give attendees value that would leave a lasting impression on them.



“The experience of organizing the event for the past five years has been exhilarating,” he said. “Each year brought its unique challenges and triumphs, but overall, the journey has been incredibly rewarding. We've seen the event grow, the audience expand, and the overall atmosphere evolve into something truly special.”



According to Romanus, this year's edition is significantly different from the previous ones although the theme will be maintained. As he puts it, “We've amped up the scale and excitement, introducing new elements to make it an unforgettable celebration. From the lineup of performers to the interactive experiences for attendees, we've taken every aspect up a notch to create a truly grand celebration for our 5th anniversary.”

Unveiling comedians Lekzy DeComic, Khemikal, Putogo and Jeffery Nortey as part of the acts expected to mount the stage to perform, Romanus said, “We're thrilled to announce that we have some fantastic acts joining us on stage this year. Without giving away too much, we've curated a diverse lineup of performers who bring a mix of talent, energy, and entertainment.”



“So, get ready for some surprises and collaborations that will add an extra layer of excitement to the event. Each patron gets a free 5kg Evivi rice as part of the package,” he added.



