Fotocopy aims for Grammys success

Fotocopy

Ghana's youngest musician, Kallai Nana Qwaachi, known as Fotocopy, is determined to propel Ghanaian music to Grammys success.

Fotocopy expressed confidence in the possibility of winning a Grammy Award for Ghana, noting that no musician from the country has achieved this milestone.



Speaking on Joy Prime's Prime Morning Show, Fotocopy was asked if he believed he could secure a Grammys for Ghana, to which he responded with a resounding "Yes."



When questioned about the timeline for this achievement, Fotocopy stated that it would happen "when the time is right."

He emphasized that his dedication to his craft is driven by a desire to make his father proud for the support shown towards his career.



In the midst of his ambitions, Fotocopy has released a new single titled 'Best Friends.'