Francis Doku urges government to promote traditional festivals

Francis Doku

Francis Doku, COO of Plugin Media, calls for policy makers to harness the potential of traditional festivals, emphasizing their significance in Ghana's tourism landscape.

During Joy FM's creative industry manifesto series, Doku stressed the need to prioritize traditional festivals, citing their unique appeal and potential for tourism growth.



He advocates for strategic branding and marketing efforts to elevate these festivals beyond local communities, citing the success of Kwahu Easter festivities as an example.



Doku proposes infrastructure improvements, including road networks and accommodation facilities, to enhance the overall visitor experience at tourist attractions across Ghana.

He suggests launching a year-long marketing campaign akin to The Year of Return, showcasing Ghana's cultural heritage and natural beauty to attract more visitors throughout the year.



To facilitate tourism growth, Doku recommends simplifying visa application processes and implementing comprehensive safety measures, including emergency response systems and increased police presence.



Furthermore, he stresses the importance of engaging local communities in the tourism development process to ensure inclusivity, sustainable growth, and improved employment opportunities.