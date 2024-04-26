Fred Amugi's mother celebrates 100 years

Fred Amugi with his mother

On Wednesday, April 24, 2024, the esteemed mother of veteran actor Fred Amugi marked her centenary birth anniversary with joy and gratitude.

In honor of her remarkable milestone, Fred Amugi, accompanied by representatives from Flora Tissue, orchestrated a touching surprise visit to commemorate her 100th birthday.



During the visit, Mrs. Amugi was enveloped in love and appreciation, as she received multiple gifts and was serenaded in a heartfelt tribute.



Expressing her deepest thanks, Mrs. Amugi extended her gratitude to her son and warmly welcomed her visitors, touched by the outpouring of affection.

Reflecting on her extraordinary longevity, she attributed her strength to her unwavering faith in Jesus and the unwavering support of her son.



"I have Jesus and my son by my side, and I am steadfast in my commitment to them. I will persevere," she remarked, embodying resilience and devotion.