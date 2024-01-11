From farming to rearing animals: What King Ayisoba does for living in addition to music

King Ayisoba talks about his businesses

Ghanaian traditional musician, King Ayisoba, has disclosed the businesses he does to support himself and his family financially aside from his music career that he is known for.

According to him, he has a farm in Bolgatanga where he cultivates groundnut, millet and other food products which he sells for income and uses some to feed his family.



King Ayisoba also indicated that he does not farm alone but is also involved in the rearing of animals such as cow, goat and Guinea fowl which also helps him to generate some income to cater for his family.



He stated that most of the lands in the northern region do not support the cultivation of marijuana so it is difficult to find people involved in it.



Speaking in an interview with Blakk Rasta on the Urban Blend show on 3FM monitored by GhanaWeb, King Ayisoba said that engaging in other businesses has helped him in the sustenance of his life.



"Sometimes I’m a farmer. If don’t go on a musical tour I will go to Bolga to farm. I cultivate groundnut and millet. I don’t farm marijuana and even the lands in the North do not support its growth. There are a few places that it supports but generally, it's not good. I like animals as well so I rear cows, goats, Guinea fowl and cock. I am not rich or poor but I've been managing,” he said.

Ayisoba is a Ghanaian musician known for his unique style that blends traditional Ghanaian music with contemporary genres. He is particularly recognized for playing the kologo, a traditional two-stringed guitar associated with the music of the FraFra people of northern Ghana.



He became a sensation in 2006 following the release of his monster hit song 'I Want To See You My Father'. At the Ghana Music Awards, the song was adjudged the Most Popular Song and Traditional Song of the Year.



SB/BB