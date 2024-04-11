From tradition to trend: Global fashion embraces Abayas and Chadors

Woman looking stunning in a hijab

Abayas and Chadors, once symbols of Muslim attire, have captured global interest, transcending religious boundaries.

Fashion designers worldwide have reimagined their traditional essence, transforming them into chic, fashionable garments.



Now, not only Muslims but women of various backgrounds adorn these modified designs, blending modesty with modern style. High fashion for Muslim women now encompasses innovative combinations like short-sleeved robes and full-sleeved jackets, crafted by both Muslim and non-Muslim designers, complemented by headscarves.



These creations not only elevate the glamour of Islamic attire but also preserve its modest essence, appealing to diverse tastes worldwide.



