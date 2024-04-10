Funny Face granted GHC120K bail

Funny Face

Funny Face has been granted bail amounting to GHC120,000 after his release from police custody following a significant accident in Kasoa.

The Ghanaian actor was involved in a collision around 8 PM on Sunday, March 24, 2023, reportedly hitting five pedestrians while driving his Hyundai Atos vehicle.



The incident occurred at Kasoa, Kakraba Junction, as detailed in reports circulating on social media.

Following the accident, Funny Face was detained and subsequently appeared at the Kasoa-Akweley District Court on March 26, 2024, where he was remanded.



The case has been adjourned to May 10.