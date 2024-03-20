Funny Face lashes out at baby mama denying him access to his kids

Funny Face

Comedian Funny Face has once again lashed out at his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, accusing her of denying him access to his children.

In a recent statement, Funny Face expressed his frustration, stating, “When I developed a love for the children after all the problems, you were drawing them away from me and that is very worrying. You want me to get depressed again, and that is not what I want.”



The comedian further elaborated, expressing concern that his children might be misled about his love for them and the sacrifices he made for their sake.



“When the children grow up, they will know that I loved them, but you drew them away from me. They will know that I went to prison and a psychiatric hospital just for your sake. Whatever you and your family tell them about me won’t hold water,” Funny Face added.

Expressing his determination to resolve the issue, Funny Face warned that if he continues to be denied access to his children, he will not hesitate to take action against their mother and her family.



