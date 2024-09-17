Funny Face’s madness a demonic attack – Man of God reveals

Funny Face

Source: Mynewsgh

Ambassador Dr. Bishop Samuel Owusu of Pottersville Church claims Comedian Funny Face's recent erratic behavior is due to a demonic attack caused by weed-infused candy given to him by a friend.

Ambassador Dr. Bishop Samuel Owusu of Pottersville Church claims Comedian Funny Face's recent erratic behavior is due to a demonic attack caused by weed-infused candy given to him by a friend. Owusu suggests that the comedian’s condition, persisting for five years, is spiritual and requires divine intervention rather than medical treatment.





Read full article