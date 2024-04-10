Funny Face seeks fresh start, cleanses himself at sea post-release

Funny Face

Actor and comedian Funny Face, also known as Benson Nana Oduro, is aiming to turn over a new leaf following recent tumultuous events.

Funny Face secured bail totaling GH₵120,000 and was required to provide two sureties on Tuesday, April 9, following his arrest.



His arrest stemmed from an incident on March 24 when he hit five pedestrians with his Hyundai Atos, resulting in charges of drunk driving.



After spending two weeks in custody, he was granted release from detention.



Upon his release, Funny Face decided to cleanse himself in the sea, symbolizing a fresh start and a desire to move on from his past troubles.



In an interview with Kofi TV, Funny Face expressed regret for his actions that led to the accident.



Acknowledging his role in his own troubles, he stated, "I have caused problems for myself. All that I went through, I cannot blame anybody."

He further appealed for forgiveness from Ghanaians and expressed his determination to work hard to rebound.





The comedian's recent challenges have included public outbursts and confrontations, some resulting in confinement in prison and psychiatric care.His struggles with mental health have been linked to issues surrounding his separation from his children's mother, Vanessa, in 2021.