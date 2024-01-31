Rex Omar, President of GHAMRO

GHAMRO, represented by Rex Omar, the Chairman of the interim management committee, has weighed in on Tumi Ebow Ansa's recent assertions concerning the ownership of the iconic track "Welcome Home."

In response to Tumi's claims, Rex Omar emphasised that the onus of proof rests squarely on Tumi Ebow Ansa's shoulders. He underscored that until substantial evidence is provided, Tumi cannot assert ownership of the songs in question.



"This is the first time I am hearing this. I know Tumi. I know the songs you are talking about but the question is that if he is the original composer where is the evidence? Does he have anything to prove?" Rex Omar queried during an interview with Joy News.



Highlighting the extensive history of the songs and Osibisa's longstanding presence in the music scene, Rex Omar noted the challenges in validating Tumi's claims after such a prolonged period. He pointed out the complexities surrounding song registration, royalties, and the extensive global presence of Osibisa.

"So for him to wait all this while to come and say this right now, unless he has proven evidence, it will be difficult," Rex Omar stated.



When questioned about the potential for Tumi Ebow Ansa to reclaim his rights with sufficient evidence, Rex Omar indicated the necessity of legal processes.



He expressed incredulity at the notion of someone composing multiple songs for a group without receiving due credit over the years, implying the complexities involved in addressing such claims retrospectively.