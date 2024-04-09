GWR: Attempt for most lipstick applications in 30 seconds disqualified

Dela Gomey

Dela Gomey, the Ghanaian nurse and makeup artist striving to break the Guinness World Record for the Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds, has faced disqualification, Graphic Online reports.

Gomey's spirited attempt in January saw him apply lipstick to eight models within the time limit, exceeding the current record of four applications in 30 seconds set in 2018 by Chinese makeup artist Li Jiaqi.



Despite this feat, his effort was not recognized due to non-compliance with guidelines.



Guinness World Records highlighted that the lipstick wasn't evenly applied across both upper and lower lips of the models. Additionally, some models adjusted the lipstick themselves during the attempt, and in one instance, the lipstick went beyond the lip area.

Undeterred by the setback, Gomey remains resolute and has reapplied for the record attempt, acknowledging that the current record holder made three attempts before achieving certification.



Gomey joins others like Afua Asantewaa (sing-a-thon) and Chef Failatu Abdul Razark (cook-a-thon), whose attempts were similarly disqualified due to rule infractions.



Gomey, however, aims to reapply immediately upon receiving approval, continuing his pursuit to achieve the coveted Guinness World Record.