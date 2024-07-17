Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

GWR: Ghanaian musician to embark on sing-a-thon in UK

WhatsApp Image 2024 07 16 At 9.jpeg QueenLet

Wed, 17 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned Ghanaian gospel musician QueenLet is set to embark on an ambitious journey to break a Guinness World Record with a sing-a-thon event.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live