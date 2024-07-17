GWR: Ghanaian musician to embark on sing-a-thon in UK

Renowned Ghanaian gospel musician QueenLet is set to embark on an ambitious journey to break a Guinness World Record with a sing-a-thon event.

The event will take place from July 21st to 26th, 2024, at Holstenhofweg 57, 22043 Hamburg, Germany.



QueenLet expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to attempt such a prestigious record.



“It’s an incredible honor to be given the opportunity to attempt a Guinness World Record! It’s a privilege to be recognized by such a prestigious organization and to have the chance to push my limits and see what I’m truly capable of,” she stated.



The sing-a-thon is not just about setting a record; it is also about inspiring others.

QueenLet hopes that her journey will motivate people to pursue their dreams, no matter the size.



“I’m so excited to share this journey with everyone and hopefully inspire others to chase their own dreams, no matter how big or small,” she added.



QueenLet is calling on everyone to support her throughout this endeavor.



She believes that the collective encouragement and prayers of her supporters will be crucial to her success.



