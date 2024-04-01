Gcaba family denies allegations of a role in AKA's murder

The family says a payment made to one of AKA's suspected killers was for business purposes

Source: BBC

South Africa's influential Gcaba family has denied speculation that one of its members was involved in the murder of popular rapper AKA.

AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, and his close friend, Tibz Motsoane, were shot dead outside a restaurant in Durban in February last year.



Last Wednesday, prosecutors in the trial of the rapper’s suspected killers implicated Sydney Mfundo Gcaba, a member of the Gcaba family, in the rapper's killing.



A statement presented to court by the investigating officer alleged that one of Mr Gcaba's companies sent over 800,000 rand ($42,000; £33,000) to the bank account of Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, one of the suspects being tried for the rapper's murder.



Reports that the payment was made a day after AKA's murder fuelled suspicion that Mr Gcaba might have paid the suspects for the murder.

The prosecutor also argued that there was no proof that Mr Gwabeni provided services in exchange for the money.



But in a statement issued on Sunday, the Gcaba family said that the payment was part of several transactions between Mr Gcaba and Mr Gwabeni, which were "purely for business purposes".



"These numerous transactions over a long period of time can be verified through bank records and were neither unique nor isolated," the family's statement said.



The family added that it was “concerned” that authorities have not asked Mr Gcaba to share his side of the story, but that he was ready to clear his name.