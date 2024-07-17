Entertainment

George Britton speaks on controversial 360 record deal, advises artistes: ‘get a lawyer’

George Britton 2 George Britton

Wed, 17 Jul 2024 Source: Classfmonline

George Britton, a music executive, discussed the 360 record deal, where a label takes a cut from an artist's non-music earnings like concerts and merchandise. He argued it supports global exposure but warned artists about losing control over their masters and urged legal advice before signing contracts, emphasizing music's evolving business nature.



Source: Classfmonline