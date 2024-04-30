George Quaye advocates respect and boundaries in relationships

George Quaye

Renowned playwright and event organizer George Quaye has emphasized the importance of setting boundaries and respecting privacy in relationships.

During a recent discussion on Hitz FM, Quaye shared his trust in his wife's fidelity, revealing that he doesn't feel the need to know her phone password as a testament to their mutual trust.



Highlighting the significance of respecting personal space, Quaye admitted to refraining from accessing his wife's phone, even when it rings in his presence.



Reflecting on a social media incident where someone discovered unsettling chats on their partner's phone, Quaye reiterated his belief in his wife's faithfulness while maintaining his stance on privacy.

Asserting, "If my wife’s phone is lying there and it’s ringing, it is none of my business," Quaye stresses the importance of trust and respect in a relationship.



He advises couples to establish boundaries and avoid letting their imaginations run wild, cautioning against creating unnecessary tension and strife in relationships.



Quaye urges individuals to give space and respect to their partners, emphasizing the detrimental effects of unfounded suspicions and the importance of cherishing each moment in life.