George Quaye suggests spiritual roots in Funny Face’s troubles

George Quaye

Ghanaian media personality and playwright George Quaye has put forth the idea that comedian Funny Face's challenges may have deeper spiritual origins.

Appearing on UTV's 'United Showbiz' on April 13, George Quaye discussed Funny Face's behavior and emphasized that depression manifests differently in individuals.



According to Quaye, Funny Face's struggles extend beyond mental health, citing concerns about the comedian's physical well-being, including blood pressure issues.



In his conversation with MzGee, the show's host, George Quaye stressed the importance of offering support and prayers to the troubled celebrity.



Drawing from personal observation, Quaye expressed a belief that Funny Face's difficulties could involve more than just physical or mental issues.



He emphasized the necessity for empathy towards Funny Face, particularly in response to criticisms of him being 'pampered'.



Quaye suggested that Funny Face's challenges might be more profound than what is publicly known.

Background:Following a serious car accident in Kasoa, Funny Face, whose real name is Nana Yaw Benson Oduro, was involved in an incident resulting in injuries to several pedestrians.As a result, he faced legal consequences, being remanded for two weeks and subsequently released on GH¢120,000 bail by a Kasoa Circuit Court.