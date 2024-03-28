Ghana Movie Awards to hold two major ceremonies in 2024 - Fred Nuamah

Fred Nuamah

The Ghana Movie Awards is set to make a return in 2024 with two separate ceremonies, following its absence in 2022 and 2023, as announced by organizers.

Fred Nuamah, CEO of the Ghana Movie Awards, disclosed this plan in a recent interview, unveiling the exciting development.



The first ceremony, slated for July 2024, will compensate for the missed editions in 2022 and 2023, while the traditional Ghana Movie Awards ceremony for 2024 will occur in December.



Nuamah expressed pride in the decision to host two major events, citing challenges beyond their control for the past two years but affirming a unique comeback.



He underscored the importance of the Ghana Movie Awards in recognizing excellence in the country's film industry and providing a platform for African filmmakers to showcase their work globally.

Organized by GP Productions and partners, the Ghana Movie Awards scheme aims to honor outstanding contributions to the country's film industry and celebrate Africa's rich storytelling heritage.



Fred Nuamah's announcement signifies a renewed commitment to acknowledging talent and creativity within the African film community.



With two major events slated for 2024, the Ghana Movie Awards is poised to make a significant impact, promising an exciting year ahead and beyond.