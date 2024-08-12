Ghana Music Awards Europe 2024: King Paluta, other top artists set to thrill fans in Amsterdam

The star-studded lineup includes King Paluta, Pat Thomas, Akosua Agyapong

The 2024 Ghana Music Awards Europe (GMA Europe) is set to be a spectacular event on September 7 in Amsterdam. Held at the prestigious Schepenbergweg 13 1105 AS, the night promises to be unforgettable, with a red carpet starting at 9 PM and performances running from 11 PM until daybreak.

The star-studded lineup includes King Paluta, Pat Thomas, Akosua Agyapong, and Amandzeba, alongside other notable artists like FBS, Rap Fada, and Afronita.

King Paluta, in particular, is expected to deliver a standout performance with his hit songs, adding to the anticipation for the event.



