King Paluta

Source: Classfmonline

King Paluta, recently crowned Best New Artist at the 2024 TGMA, expressed gratitude to fans in London after a standout performance at the Ghana Party in the Park.

He thanked supporters and event organizers, promising to return, following a stellar set featuring his hit song "Makoma."

His energetic performance captivated attendees at Oak Hill Park.



Read full article