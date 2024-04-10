Ghana Tourism Authority CEO urges patience with Creative Arts Agency's development

Akwesi Agyeman

Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, has urged Ghanaians to recognize the infancy of the Creative Arts Agency and refrain from premature judgments.

In an interview on Onua TV, Agyeman emphasized that comparing the newly established Creative Arts Agency, operational for just three years, to the seasoned Ghana Tourism Authority (celebrating its 50th year) is unjust.



Responding to concerns suggesting the demise of the Agency, Agyeman asserted that it is experiencing a rebirth. He confidently predicted that with time, the agency will mature and significantly enhance its effectiveness.



Agyeman revealed that the Creative Arts Agency has secured an office and is in the process of hiring staff, with plans underway for procuring a vehicle for operational needs.

"All of these things take time," he added.



Established under the Creative Arts Industry Act, 2020 (Act 1048), the Creative Arts Agency is a national institution dedicated to fostering creativity and cultural development. It serves as the legislative framework for nurturing the arts industry and related sectors.



In contrast, the Ghana Tourism Authority is a government agency responsible for regulating, promoting, and advancing tourism within Ghana.