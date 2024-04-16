Ghana Tourism Authority to launch 'Feast Ghana' to celebrate Ghanaian culinary diversity

The launch of Feast Ghana is scheduled for Wednesday, April 17

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) is preparing to launch 'Feast Ghana', a new initiative designed to highlight local cuisine nationwide and spotlight the country's diverse culinary landscape.

The launch of Feast Ghana is scheduled for Wednesday, April 17, at the Accra Tourist Information Centre (ATIC).



The project is a collaborative effort involving the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the Asanteman Queenmothers Association, and the Public Service Workers Union of the Trades Union Congress (PSWU of TUC).



This inaugural edition of Feast Ghana will pay tribute to Ghana's rich culinary traditions under the theme 'Flavours Of Ghana, Celebrating Ghana’s Cultural Diversity Through Food'.



Following the launch, Feast Ghana will journey to the Ashanti Region on April 22, partnering with the Asanteman Queenmothers Association to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene.



On May Day, at the Accra International Conference Centre, GTA will host a grand celebration of Feast Ghana in collaboration with the PSWU of TUC.

“This final event promises to be a memorable showcase of Ghana’s local foods, emphasising unity, diversity, and the vibrant spirit of our people,” parts of the statement read.



The GTA highlighted that attendees can anticipate traditional dishes, culinary delights, and a celebration of Ghana’s heritage throughout the journey of Feast Ghana.



Akwasi Agyeman, CEO of GTA, emphasised that Feast Ghana is an opportunity “to showcase the vibrant culinary richness of our nation and celebrate the unity and diversity that food embodies in our culture.”



“This programme aligns with the 'See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana and Feel Ghana' campaign launched by GTA a few years ago,” he added.