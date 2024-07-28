Ghana music used to be about inspiration not profanity - Zagidi

Zagidi Bogidi

Source: Classfmonline

Veteran dancehall artist Zagidi Bogidi, formerly known as Dominic Akosa, expressed concern about the rise in profanity in Ghanaian music, contrasting it with the inspirational nature of early hiplife. In an interview, he emphasized the need to retain meaningful content and reflected on his career, including his latest single "Ku Ma Mi."





