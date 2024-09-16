Ghana ranked 10th among top global nightlife destinations by TimeOut

Ghana’s capital, Accra, has been ranked as one of the top ten global destinations for nightlife, earning the 10th spot in a prestigious list curated by TimeOut.

This positions Ghana alongside other 12 renowned cities that are celebrated for their after-dark allure, entertainment and cultural vibrancy.



Other countries that made it to the list are Hungary, Germany, USA, Brazil, Nigeria, Philippines, Mexico, Netherlands, UK, Argentina, Taiwan and Singapore



According to TimeOut’s report, the ranking was developed using a meticulous process of data analysis, focusing on overall scores for cities around the world.



Local nightlife experts, including renowned DJs, were consulted to identify cities that deserved special recognition for their thriving nightlife scenes.



TimeOut in its release stated, “After crunching all that data, we then narrowed down the selection by excluding cities with lower overall scores, and only included the highest-scoring city for each country.”



In addition to data analysis, TimeOut also consulted DJs, nightlife enthusiasts, and local experts to ensure the selection was authentic and up-to-date with the latest trends.

One of the significant contributors to Accra’s nightlife success is the highly anticipated "December in GH" event, which has become a global phenomenon since its inception in 2019.



Each year, as the holiday season approaches, the city comes alive with music festivals, concerts and exclusive parties, attracting both locals and international visitors.



The festivities start early but reach their peak during the ‘ember’ months, when Ghana becomes the go-to destination for end-of-year celebrations.



Events such as Afrofuture, Wildaland, Rapperholic, Zaama Disco, Taste of Ghana, Rock The Boat Ghana, Journey to the West, Detty Rave among others have drawn major crowds and global attention, making Ghana a key destination for those seeking an unforgettable December experience.



During this period, Accra becomes a melting pot of culture and entertainment, where visitors can immerse themselves in local rhythms while also enjoying international trends.



Although the "December in GH" festivities are a significant draw, Accra’s nightlife thrives year-round with a range of experiences, from beach parties along the coast to sophisticated nightclubs in the city.



