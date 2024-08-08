Entertainment

Ghana’s Movie Industry is now a joke – Maame Dokono

Maame Dokono Hands 32.png Maame Dokono

Thu, 8 Aug 2024 Source: StarrFm

Ghanaian actress Grace Omaboe, known as Maame Dokono, criticized the current state of Ghanaian cinema for lacking valuable life lessons. In an interview on August 7, 2024, she expressed disappointment with contemporary films and casting choices, citing the influence of social media and inadequate compensation for actors as significant issues.



Source: StarrFm