Ghana’s Movie Industry is now a joke – Maame Dokono

Maame Dokono

Source: StarrFm

Ghanaian actress Grace Omaboe, known as Maame Dokono, criticized the current state of Ghanaian cinema for lacking valuable life lessons. In an interview on August 7, 2024, she expressed disappointment with contemporary films and casting choices, citing the influence of social media and inadequate compensation for actors as significant issues.





