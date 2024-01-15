Ghana's Patrick Amenuvor Aborts Guinness World Record Stand-a-Thon Attempt

Patrick Amenuvor

Patrick Amenuvor has decided to prematurely end his bid for the longest-standing marathon, just a few hours into his scheduled seven-day Guinness World Record attempt on January 14.

Amenuvor attributed his decision to unintended breaches of some of the stand-a-thon rules, although the specific rule violations remain undisclosed.



Acknowledging these infractions, Amenuvor opted to cut short the initially planned seven-day challenge. In a statement, he expressed his commitment to reviewing the attempt with his team to prevent future errors.

Despite the setback, Amenuvor conveyed appreciation to everyone who supported his stand-a-thon endeavor. He assured followers that a new date for the challenge would be announced via his social media platforms in the future.