Ghana’s entertainment industry will struggle to get support – Vida Adutwumwaa

Vida Adutwumwaa

Ghanaian entertainment pundit Vida Adutwumwaa argues that the country's struggling movie industry faces a long road to recovery.

Addressing recent claims by actors blaming the industry's decline on "juju" and other issues, Adutwumwaa suggests that the sector lacks a clear understanding of its root problems.



She emphasizes the need for a unified effort to diagnose these issues before any meaningful progress can be made.

Without this clarity, she warns, the industry's relevance will continue to diminish, and efforts to revive it will remain ineffective.



