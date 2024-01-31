Ghana's music industry favours only Twi musicians - Jupitar

Jupitar

Dancehall artiste Jupitar has voiced concerns about the Ghanaian music scene, alleging that artists who cannot sing in Twi face discrimination and limited opportunities within the industry.

Speaking on the "Uncut with D-Black" show, monitored by Ghanaweb.live, Jupitar lamented that despite the talent present across the country, many artists are overlooked simply because they do not sing in Twi, Ghana's most widely spoken language.



The artist highlighted the plight of musicians from the North who struggle to gain traction in Accra, citing examples of talented individuals who receive minimal recognition despite their musical prowess.



Jupitar criticized Ghana's media landscape, accusing radio and television stations of promoting only music in Twi. He cited the case of Fancy Gadam, who had to incorporate a different language into his song "Total Cheat" featuring Sarkodie to gain airplay and visibility.

Highlighting the contrast with Nigeria's music industry, Jupitar emphasized that Nigerian artists enjoy success regardless of language barriers. He cited popular Nigerian musicians like Asake, Phyno, and Focalistic, who thrive by singing in their native dialects without facing discrimination.



Jupitar urged Ghana's creative space to embrace diversity in language and music styles, emphasizing that limiting songs to one language stifles artistic expression and hinders the industry's growth.