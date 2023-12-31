GhanafestAlberta24 unveiled: Dignitaries grace launch of cultural extravaganza

GhanafestAlberta24 launched

Ghanafest Alberta Incorporated and Foundation recently hosted the highly successful GhanafestAlberta24, a resounding event that attracted over 300 attendees, including distinguished guests such as dignitaries from Ghana, the Ghana Ambassador to Canada, Honorary consuls of Calgary and Edmonton, the Africa Center Executive Director, and more.

The event, held with flair and cultural richness, was a sensory delight, beautifully capturing the essence of Ghana's diverse heritage. Gratitude was extended to the performers, vendors, and attendees, with a promise of more exciting cultural celebrations in the future.



Building on this success, Ghanafest Alberta Incorporated and Foundation is thrilled to announce the upcoming main event, GhanafestAlberta24, scheduled for July 20, 2024, at the Louise McKinney Riverfront Park during the summer season.



This festival promises to showcase the vibrant tapestry of Ghanaian and diverse cultures through captivating music, dance, delicious food, and stunning fashion. The highlight of the event will be a grand durbar of chiefs, featuring a display of pure traditional practices from Ghana.

Ghanafest Alberta Incorporated and Foundation proudly collaborates with the Ghana High Commission in Canada and enjoys the support of various esteemed organizations, including black-owned businesses in Edmonton, Arabella’s Apparel, Despite Media Group, GhanaWeb, Ministry of Tourism Ghana, Ghana Tourism Authorities, National Commission on Culture, EIB Network, Anita Erskine Network, Kobby Landscape, Dress Me IQ, and many others.



