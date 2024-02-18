Ghanaian Woman aims to set Guinness World Record for longest car wash

Felicity Asantewaa

Felicity Asantewaa, a Ghanaian lady, is gearing up to attempt the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest car wash by an individual on March 9, 2024.

Asantewaa's goal is to break the record for the most cars washed by an individual within an impressive 8 hours, driven by her passion for washing cars.



The GWR attempt is scheduled to take place near the Executive Club in East Legon, as announced by Asantewaa on her Instagram page. She expressed her commitment to empowering young women in Ghana, promoting gender equality, and highlighting the abundant opportunities available to them.



"It's not about taking over or competing with men, but rather showcasing that women are capable of the same opportunities for a living," Asantewaa stated. "For instance, we now have women driving commercial vehicles such as buses and trucks, engaging in various activities, demonstrating their independence."



She emphasised the need to challenge the stereotype that car washing is a male-dominated job in Ghana, advocating that females are equally capable.

Asantewaa's admiration and love for cars, coupled with her desire to empower young women, motivated her to utilise her passion for making a difference.



"I love cars and I also know a lot of car brands. So, when I thought of empowering young women and promoting Ghana, I chose what I love to do to have an impact in the young women’s world," she explained.



The event is set to kick off as early as 7 am at the East Legon Go Go wash premises near the East Legon fitness club, where Asantewaa will make her record attempt.