Ghanaian actress aims for Guinness World Record with longest speech marathon

Regina Adu-Safowaah

Actress and entrepreneur, Regina Adu-Safowaah is set to make history by attempting to break the record for the longest speech by an individual.

Scheduled to commence from Friday, February 9, to Wednesday, February 14, Adu-Safowaah is optimistic about receiving massive support from Ghanaians for her ambitious project.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Adu-Safowaah highlighted her preparedness and determination to create a lasting impression.



"Spiritually, by grace, I am ready. Physically, medically, mentally, emotionally, I am sound. My management, Magic Hands Ghana, has done a good job for me. And that is the more reason why I don’t want anyone or anything to discourage me," she said.

While there are concerns about the delay in the verification process by Guinness World Records, following submissions by Afua Asantewaa and Chef Faila, Adu-Safowaah remains undeterred. Despite the potential setback, she is focused on the present moment, stating, "The whole universe is on standstill for my marathon. Every Ghanaian is happy because they are ready to welcome a Guinness World Record holder for the longest speech marathon by an individual. People have been good to me."



Adu-Safowaah emphasized the role of faith and determination in her endeavor, saying, "From the beginning, it’s God’s hands, pure grace and mercy speaking for my marathon. At the end, the world witnesses the longest speech marathon world record holder from Ghana and a woman. That is what matters to me."