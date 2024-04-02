Ghanaian artistes view visa acquisition as career breakthrough – Mr Logic

Mr. Logic

Mr Logic has expressed concern about ingratitude among Ghanaian artistes, citing their tendency to leave once they gain exposure, particularly through acquisition of visas.

In an interview with Blakk Rasta, Mr Logic highlighted the challenges of working with local artists who often lack exposure and appreciation for the efforts of music executives.

He recounted an incident where an artist he worked with left him after obtaining a visa to the United Kingdom, emphasizing that many artists perceive visa acquisition as a significant career breakthrough.