Ghanaian artists are ungrateful - Mr. Logic

Mr. Logic

Entertainment pundit and artist manager Mr. Logic has ignited controversy by accusing Ghanaian artists of being ungrateful during an interview on 3FM with Blakk Rasta.

Critiquing artists for their lack of appreciation towards music executives, Mr. Logic juxtaposed their behavior with what he perceives as a more grateful attitude from "cross breeds."



He attributed this ingratitude to artists' perspectives on obtaining visas abroad, highlighting a tendency to belittle others once they've secured it.

Sharing a personal anecdote, Mr. Logic recounted how a previous artist he managed distanced themselves after obtaining a UK visa, viewing it as a major breakthrough.



Despite these challenges, Mr. Logic remains optimistic about his current project with MoSpence, emphasizing her appreciation for his efforts and her refusal to measure success solely based on acquiring visas.